 NRCA standings July 14, 2017 | TSLN.com

NRCA standings July 14, 2017

Bareback

Tate Schwagler, Mandan, ND – $1,292,80

Mike Fred, Killdeer, ND – 1,257.10

Saddle Bronc

Boyd Stroh, Dickinson, ND – $2,540.09

Miles Kreeger, Lake Andes, SD – $1,986.08

Trampus Thompson, Sturgis, SD – $1179.24

John Thelen, Ethan, SD – $782.84

Cole Pateneaude, Halliday, ND – $537.44

Logan Nielson, Beach, ND – $478.31

Whyley Ruhnke, Miller, SD – $467.04

Rhett Fanning, Martin, SD – $345.60

Bull Riding

Chance Scott, McLaughlin, SD – $1027.18

Tie-Down Roping

Justin Scofield, Wessington Springs, SD – $1687.50

Trey Young, Dupree, SD – $1638.08

Matt Peters, Oral, SD – $1161.07

Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $940.31

Rance Johnson, Philip, SD – $928.80

Lee Sivertson, Ree Heights, SD – $767.04

Sam Boldon, Oglala, SD – $393.57

Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, WY – $379.76

Brady Williams, Glasgow, MT – $341.78

Miles Garwood, Atkinson, NE – $340.56

Troy Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $331.92

Billy Boldon, Oglala, SD – $331.92

Logan Brown, Miles City, MT – $322.56

Jess Woodward, Dupree, SD – $267.23

Clint Kindred, Harrold, SD – $211.68

Trevor Hupp, Tulare, SD – $207.36

Steer Wrestling

Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $2161.56

Bryce Baker, Ft. Pierre, SD – $2050.76

Clint Nelson, Philip, SD – $552.90

Austin Maier, Elgin, ND – $496.08

Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD – $478.40

Miles Spickelmier, Buffalo, SD – $460.98

Justin Boll, Hartford, SD – $421.13

Del Pete Day, Bismarck, ND – $379.40

Tye Hale, Faith, SD – $374.74

Kody Woodward, Dupree, SD – $353.60

JJ Hunt, Ridgeview, SD – $334.08

Brent Woodward, Dupree, SD – $295.60

Brandon Spencer, Pierre, SD – $276.48

Bryce Dibbern, Amherst, NE – $218.66

Cole Fulton, Miller, SD – $216.80

Kaiden White Bear, Sturgis, SD – $55.78

Men's Breakaway

Scott Lammers, Hermosa, SD – $2208.12

Mark Fulton, Miller, SD – $1904.89

Steve Klein, Sioux Falls, SD – $1310.96

Mike Nelson, Philip, SD – $1270.32

Barry Knippling, Chamberlain, SD – $1176.32

Chuck Nelson, Hartford, SD – $1016.42

Mark Schumacher, Wolsey, SD – $911.36

Jeff Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $752.42

Kelly Eggl, Minot, ND – $594.41

Lyle Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $452.04

Kirk Ford, Sturgis, SD – $369.32

Len Hofer, Piedmont, SD – $337.56

Tim Nelson, Midland, SD – 332.64

John Dean, Platte, SD – 332.64

Les Haugen, Alexander, ND – $287.84

Barrel Racing

Samantha Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $1,565.26

Hallie Fulton, Miller, SD – $1,552.52

Jill Moody, Pierre, SD, $1,286.40

Lindsey O'Keefe, Torrington, WY – $1210.14

Anna Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $1,082.41

Brandee Wardell, Buffalo, SD – $1,002.09

Britta Thiel, Belle Fourche, SD – $848.44

Alyssa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD – $768.24

Wanda Brown, Edgemont, SD – $728.64

Jaymi Meeks, Scenic, SD – $558.72

Carole Hollers, Sturgis, SD – $474.24

Pam Lei, Camp Crook, SD – $442.32

Cassy Woodward, Dupree, SD – $396.00

Makayla Kroeplin, Highmore, SD – $348.48

Kaylee Gallino, Wasta, SD – $325.92

Ladies' Breakaway

Carole Hollers, Sturgis, SD – $2068.41

Kelly Vetter, Flasher, ND – $1555.59

Peggy Garman, Sundance, WY – $1182.48

Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, SD – $1178.87

Jessica Holmes, Buffalo, SD – $1,132

Cassy Woodward, Dupree, SD – $1115.10

Sidney Carey, Huron, SD – $985.59

Callie Robinson, Moorcroft, WY – $975.16

Tanegai Zilverberg, Holabird, SD – $835.20

Ceri McCaffery, Dupree, SD – $807.36

Kayla Spickelmier, Buffalo, SD – $774.97

Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $712.63

Bailey Berg, Mandan, ND – $667.45

Whitney Knippling, Spearfish, SD – $663.48

Taylor Bothwell, Pierre, SD – $598.56

Goat Tying

Lacey Tech, Fairfax, SD – $677.00

Alyssa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD – $288.00

Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, SD – $288.00

Jacey Hupp, Huron, SD – $240.00

Tarin Hupp, Huron, SD – $192.00

Tawny Barry, Carter, SD – $144.00

Bailey Tibbs, Ft. Pierre – $96.00

Header

Clint Gorrell, Beach, ND – $2,147.95

Colton Musick, Pierre, SD – $1,681.21

Tim Nelson, Midland, SD – $1593.18

Levi O'Keefe, Torrington, WY – $1349.41

Tucker McDaniel, Midland, SD – $1,268.60

Troy Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $1,262.84

Devin McGrath, Belle Fourche, SD – $942.13

Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD – $529.92

Jeff Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $394.09

Billy Gallino, Wasta, SD – $365.69

Wroper Kosal, Parade, SD – $345.60

Mark Fulton, Miller, SD – $268.80

Bart Ness, Kennebec, SD – $126.59

Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, WY – $114.49

Heeler

Tim Franzen, Sidney, MT – $2,147.95

Jade Nelson, Midland, SD – $2097.49

Carson Musick, Pierre, SD – $1,681.21

Jake Nelson, Creighton, SD – $1284.06

Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $1,262.84

Elliot Gourneau, Kennebec, SD – $960.21

Parker Murnion, Bowman, ND – $942.13

Jeff Nelson, Philip, SD – $923.00

Kaiden White Bear, Wolf Point, MT – $632.40

JD Gerard, Kennebec, SD – $554.13

Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $394.09

Levi Hapney, Quinn, SD – $365.69

Jesse Dale, Timber Lake, SD – $345.60

Clay Carlson, Powers Lake, ND – $155.66

Doug Kroeplin, Highmore, SD – $129.60

Mixed Team Roping

Hanna Hostutler, Midland SD – $564.48

Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, SD – $267.72

Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $246.24

Brooke Nelson, Philip, SD – $228.58

Whitney Knippling, Spearfish, SD – $211.95

Samantha Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $200.64

Katie Jo Morgan, Valentine, NE – $156.17

Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, SD – $147.84

Jacey Hupp, Huron, SD – $95.04

Lindsey O'Keefe, Torrington, WY – $26.40

Ladies' All Around

Carole Hollers, Sturgis, SD – $2542.65

Hallie Fulton, Miller, SD – $1,962.52

Samantha Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $1,895.12

Cassy Woodward, Dupree, SD – $1511.10

Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, SD – $1446.59

Anna Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $1,426.99

Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $1352.96

Men's All Around

Men's Rookie

Boyd Stroh, Dickinson, ND – $2,540.09

Chance Schott, McLaughlin, SD – $1027.18

Brent Woodward, Dupree, SD – $477.04

Ladies' Rookie

Tanegai Zilverberg, Holabird, SD – $1222.23

Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, SD – $681.60

Kayla Scott, Jamestown, ND – $433.71

Calby Hanson, Jamestown, ND – $430.08

Wacey Brown, Piedmont, SD – $209.52

Bailey Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, SD – $96.00

–NRCA