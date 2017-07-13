NRCA standings July 14, 2017 | TSLN.com

NRCA standings July 14, 2017
July 13, 2017
Bareback
Tate Schwagler, Mandan, ND – $1,292,80
Mike Fred, Killdeer, ND – 1,257.10
Saddle Bronc
Boyd Stroh, Dickinson, ND – $2,540.09
Miles Kreeger, Lake Andes, SD – $1,986.08
Trampus Thompson, Sturgis, SD – $1179.24
John Thelen, Ethan, SD – $782.84
Cole Pateneaude, Halliday, ND – $537.44
Logan Nielson, Beach, ND – $478.31
Whyley Ruhnke, Miller, SD – $467.04
Rhett Fanning, Martin, SD – $345.60
Bull Riding
Chance Scott, McLaughlin, SD – $1027.18
Tie-Down Roping
Justin Scofield, Wessington Springs, SD – $1687.50
Trey Young, Dupree, SD – $1638.08
Matt Peters, Oral, SD – $1161.07
Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $940.31
Rance Johnson, Philip, SD – $928.80
Lee Sivertson, Ree Heights, SD – $767.04
Sam Boldon, Oglala, SD – $393.57
Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, WY – $379.76
Brady Williams, Glasgow, MT – $341.78
Miles Garwood, Atkinson, NE – $340.56
Troy Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $331.92
Billy Boldon, Oglala, SD – $331.92
Logan Brown, Miles City, MT – $322.56
Jess Woodward, Dupree, SD – $267.23
Clint Kindred, Harrold, SD – $211.68
Trevor Hupp, Tulare, SD – $207.36
Steer Wrestling
Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $2161.56
Bryce Baker, Ft. Pierre, SD – $2050.76
Clint Nelson, Philip, SD – $552.90
Austin Maier, Elgin, ND – $496.08
Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD – $478.40
Miles Spickelmier, Buffalo, SD – $460.98
Justin Boll, Hartford, SD – $421.13
Del Pete Day, Bismarck, ND – $379.40
Tye Hale, Faith, SD – $374.74
Kody Woodward, Dupree, SD – $353.60
JJ Hunt, Ridgeview, SD – $334.08
Brent Woodward, Dupree, SD – $295.60
Brandon Spencer, Pierre, SD – $276.48
Bryce Dibbern, Amherst, NE – $218.66
Cole Fulton, Miller, SD – $216.80
Kaiden White Bear, Sturgis, SD – $55.78
Men's Breakaway
Scott Lammers, Hermosa, SD – $2208.12
Mark Fulton, Miller, SD – $1904.89
Steve Klein, Sioux Falls, SD – $1310.96
Mike Nelson, Philip, SD – $1270.32
Barry Knippling, Chamberlain, SD – $1176.32
Chuck Nelson, Hartford, SD – $1016.42
Mark Schumacher, Wolsey, SD – $911.36
Jeff Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $752.42
Kelly Eggl, Minot, ND – $594.41
Lyle Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $452.04
Kirk Ford, Sturgis, SD – $369.32
Len Hofer, Piedmont, SD – $337.56
Tim Nelson, Midland, SD – 332.64
John Dean, Platte, SD – 332.64
Les Haugen, Alexander, ND – $287.84
Barrel Racing
Samantha Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $1,565.26
Hallie Fulton, Miller, SD – $1,552.52
Jill Moody, Pierre, SD, $1,286.40
Lindsey O'Keefe, Torrington, WY – $1210.14
Anna Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $1,082.41
Brandee Wardell, Buffalo, SD – $1,002.09
Britta Thiel, Belle Fourche, SD – $848.44
Alyssa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD – $768.24
Wanda Brown, Edgemont, SD – $728.64
Jaymi Meeks, Scenic, SD – $558.72
Carole Hollers, Sturgis, SD – $474.24
Pam Lei, Camp Crook, SD – $442.32
Cassy Woodward, Dupree, SD – $396.00
Makayla Kroeplin, Highmore, SD – $348.48
Kaylee Gallino, Wasta, SD – $325.92
Ladies' Breakaway
Carole Hollers, Sturgis, SD – $2068.41
Kelly Vetter, Flasher, ND – $1555.59
Peggy Garman, Sundance, WY – $1182.48
Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, SD – $1178.87
Jessica Holmes, Buffalo, SD – $1,132
Cassy Woodward, Dupree, SD – $1115.10
Sidney Carey, Huron, SD – $985.59
Callie Robinson, Moorcroft, WY – $975.16
Tanegai Zilverberg, Holabird, SD – $835.20
Ceri McCaffery, Dupree, SD – $807.36
Kayla Spickelmier, Buffalo, SD – $774.97
Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $712.63
Bailey Berg, Mandan, ND – $667.45
Whitney Knippling, Spearfish, SD – $663.48
Taylor Bothwell, Pierre, SD – $598.56
Goat Tying
Lacey Tech, Fairfax, SD – $677.00
Alyssa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD – $288.00
Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, SD – $288.00
Jacey Hupp, Huron, SD – $240.00
Tarin Hupp, Huron, SD – $192.00
Tawny Barry, Carter, SD – $144.00
Bailey Tibbs, Ft. Pierre – $96.00
Header
Clint Gorrell, Beach, ND – $2,147.95
Colton Musick, Pierre, SD – $1,681.21
Tim Nelson, Midland, SD – $1593.18
Levi O'Keefe, Torrington, WY – $1349.41
Tucker McDaniel, Midland, SD – $1,268.60
Troy Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $1,262.84
Devin McGrath, Belle Fourche, SD – $942.13
Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD – $529.92
Jeff Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $394.09
Billy Gallino, Wasta, SD – $365.69
Wroper Kosal, Parade, SD – $345.60
Mark Fulton, Miller, SD – $268.80
Bart Ness, Kennebec, SD – $126.59
Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, WY – $114.49
Heeler
Tim Franzen, Sidney, MT – $2,147.95
Jade Nelson, Midland, SD – $2097.49
Carson Musick, Pierre, SD – $1,681.21
Jake Nelson, Creighton, SD – $1284.06
Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, SD – $1,262.84
Elliot Gourneau, Kennebec, SD – $960.21
Parker Murnion, Bowman, ND – $942.13
Jeff Nelson, Philip, SD – $923.00
Kaiden White Bear, Wolf Point, MT – $632.40
JD Gerard, Kennebec, SD – $554.13
Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $394.09
Levi Hapney, Quinn, SD – $365.69
Jesse Dale, Timber Lake, SD – $345.60
Clay Carlson, Powers Lake, ND – $155.66
Doug Kroeplin, Highmore, SD – $129.60
Mixed Team Roping
Hanna Hostutler, Midland SD – $564.48
Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, SD – $267.72
Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $246.24
Brooke Nelson, Philip, SD – $228.58
Whitney Knippling, Spearfish, SD – $211.95
Samantha Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $200.64
Katie Jo Morgan, Valentine, NE – $156.17
Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, SD – $147.84
Jacey Hupp, Huron, SD – $95.04
Lindsey O'Keefe, Torrington, WY – $26.40
Ladies' All Around
Carole Hollers, Sturgis, SD – $2542.65
Hallie Fulton, Miller, SD – $1,962.52
Samantha Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $1,895.12
Cassy Woodward, Dupree, SD – $1511.10
Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, SD – $1446.59
Anna Jorgenson, Watford City, ND – $1,426.99
Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, ND – $1352.96
Men's All Around
Men's Rookie
Boyd Stroh, Dickinson, ND – $2,540.09
Chance Schott, McLaughlin, SD – $1027.18
Brent Woodward, Dupree, SD – $477.04
Ladies' Rookie
Tanegai Zilverberg, Holabird, SD – $1222.23
Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, SD – $681.60
Kayla Scott, Jamestown, ND – $433.71
Calby Hanson, Jamestown, ND – $430.08
Wacey Brown, Piedmont, SD – $209.52
Bailey Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, SD – $96.00
–NRCA
