Outside Circle: Rain, jackpot and clinic at Hermosa, horse sales, roughstock series, youth series | TSLN.com

As I write this, I'm listening to the rain on the roof. It was desperately needed after days on end of wind and cold nights. The grass had kind of stalled out until this welcome drink came along. I'm sure hoping the wind stays down so we can make the most of it. Calving has begun here on Dry Creek. The little calves don't seem too concerned about being wet as they are going on with their business of running laps around their mothers and leaping in the air. Baby calves and green grass go together like biscuits and gravy!

There will be a 4D Barrel Race and Breakaway Jackpot at the Custer County Fairgrounds at Hermosa, S.D. on April 29. You must be entered in the barrels by 9:30 a.m.. Exhibitions start at 8:30 a.m. There will be peewee, youth and open divisions in barrels. For barrel race questions, call Rachel at 605-858-8612. The breakaway roping will enter before 9:30 with the even starting at 10:30, with junior, senior and open divisions. For breakaway questions, call Ashlee at 605-890-1549.

The next meeting of the West River Teamsters will be May 5, 7 p.m. at the Mandan A & B, Mandan, N.D. Everyone is welcome.

There will be a Performance Horse Sale at Platte, S.D., Saturday, May 6. Preview will be at 11 a.m., sale at 1 p.m. At the Yellow Rose Arena. Loose horses will sell after that at Platte Livestock Market. For more info, call 605-337-2655.

The Sturgis Youth Rodeo Series has set their dates. They are: May 11,18,25; June 1, 29. Entries taken from 4-5:45, rodeo starts at 6 p.m. They will be held at the Sturgis Fairgrounds in Sturgis, S.D.

The Southwest Select Broke Horse Sale will be Sunday, May 14, at Bowman, N.D. Preview of all sale horses will be at 8 a.m. At the All Seasons Arena, with the sale starting at 1 at Bowman auction Market. There will be 64 head of solid ranch, performance and family horses in the sale. For a catalog call 701-523-5922 or email bam@ndsupernet.com. For other info, call Grant at 406-670-6643 or Tessa at 701-440-0094. You can look at the sale horses on Facebook by going to Southwest Select Broke Horse Sale. There are photos, videos, and seller comments on there.

There will be a Scott Grosskopf ranch roping clinic on May 20 at Basin, Wyo. All levels of ropers welcome. There's limited space in the clinic and it will cost you $250 with a deposit required, or you can audit for $30. Call Mitch Shelhammer at 307-272-8479 or 307-431-0386.

As promised, the info on the Hart Ranch Rough Stock Series. There will be barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls with added money in each for a $50 entry fee. It will be held on Wed. nights, July 12, 19, 26; August 2, 9, 16 with the finals on August 30. For entry information, call 605-515-4313.

The Intro To Cowboy Dressage Clinic will be held July 22-23 featuring Dr. Jenni Grimmett, DVM. It will be at the Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. They are taking 14 riders for a cost of $300/rider, $20/day to audit. The fundamentals of cowboy dressage will help you better your riding no matter what discipline you pursue. For more info on the clinic call Nancy Kocer 605-673-5752 or Debby Crowley 605-673-2646. To learn more about cowboy dressage, go to http://www.cowboydressage.com.

Well, that is my muddy circle for this week. This old gumbo will sure take the sap out of a horse when it's wet, so I'd better go put him up for the day. Have a wonderful week and enjoy that pretty green grass that's growing. Send me any news items, notes of interest or other good information and I'll sure share it here.