Petersek claims goat tying title | TSLN.com

The reigning South Dakota Junior High champion goat tier is Linkyn Petersek of Colome, SD.

Petersek, the son of RJ and Sara, had great success in the James Kjerstad Event Center, which hosted the South Dakota Junior High finals rodeo, this year.

And Linkyn can handle more than just goats. "I ended up fifth in the breakaway, sixth in ribbon roping, and seventh in the team roping," he recounts. The third round at state was his best, as he placed third in the goat tying and first in the breakaway roping. To top it all off, his rope horse was honored with the American Quarter Horse of the Year in the boys' division at the state finals.

RS Tiny Dandy Watch, or "Dandy," is a 13-year-old mare, used in breakaway roping and flag racing. Petersek has ridden her, "Since I started when I was eight." He helped his dad train the horse for her events, and after she was honored, he said, "I was happy. She deserved it."

Both Petersek's parents participated in high school rodeos, and their expertise helps their son to succeed at such a young age. RJ was a four-event cowboy, competing in bull riding, team roping, calf roping and steer wrestling. Sara was also an all-around hand, competing in barrel racing, roping and goat tying.

Sara's goat tying experience came into play while training her son's goat tying horse. "Rooster" gets much credit for Petersek's state title, and he says, "He's the one that got me to the goat fast." His uncle, Reed Petersek, used Rooster in the steer wrestling event at one time.

Practicing goat tying with his mom is a pleasure for Petersek. "It's pretty fun. You don't get worked up," he says. Sara gave her son advice before the state finals in Rapid City. "She just told me to make nice, clean runs, and everything will work out itself."

His third trip to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo landed him among the top 40 goat tiers in the nation. Sixth grade year, he qualified in the team roping with his partner, Dawson Phillips, and the next year he qualified in both breakaway and ribbon roping, with his partner, Ramee Hanson.

Petersek already has several trophy saddles, as he has won both the Junior Boys' Breakaway and the Junior Boys' All-Around titles for two years in the 4H rodeo ranks. He uses two of those saddles, while the rest are proudly displayed in his grandmother's basement.

The young athlete will be a freshman at Colome High School, and will play football and basketball for the Cowboys. He'll pick up several events when he starts high school rodeo. "I'll do calf roping, reining cow horse, team roping and steer wrestling." Petersek's summer has been full of 4-H rodeo success, already winning four all-around titles.