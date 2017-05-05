 PRCA standings | TSLN.com

Back to: Horse & Rodeo

PRCA standings

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 58,619

2. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 57,784

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 57,658

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 45,905

5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,215

6. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 31,685

7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 31,355

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 24,535

9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,494

10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 20,669

11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 19,458

12. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 18,876

13. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644

14. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,471

15. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 14,205

16. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 12,193

17. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 12,038

18. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

19. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 11,152

20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 10,740

Bareback Riding

1. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $66,842

2. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 65,067

3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 62,905

4. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 49,419

5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 45,551

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 39,905

7. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 38,974

8. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850

9. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 36,272

10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 35,132

11. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 33,910

12. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819

13. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 27,075

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 26,501

15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 25,662

16. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 22,184

17. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 21,406

18. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 20,982

19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 20,568

20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 18,931

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $95,501

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 59,978

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 44,798

4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 39,810

5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 36,514

6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 35,591

7. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 33,705

8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 28,450

9. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 27,625

10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 26,219

11. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 26,062

12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 24,716

13. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 24,618

14. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 22,987

15. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 22,685

16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 22,376

17. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 21,588

18. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 21,443

19. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 21,086

20. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 19,680

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $55,672

2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 51,852

3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 46,367

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 43,304

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 40,907

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 35,512

7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 31,886

8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,868

9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 24,639

10. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 22,608

11. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335

12. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 21,242

13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 19,136

14. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 19,113

15. Edward Hawley Jr., Surprise, Ariz. 18,369

16. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 17,765

17. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 17,455

18. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 17,260

19. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 17,177

20. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 16,062

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $55,672

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 43,324

3. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 43,304

4. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 42,541

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 40,907

6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 40,812

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 39,502

8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 31,886

9. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 29,212

10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587

11. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 22,051

12. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 21,865

13. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 19,385

14. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 19,136

15. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. 18,369

16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 17,765

17. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 16,877

18. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 16,675

19. Brock Hanson, Bennett, Colo. 16,068

20. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 16,062

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $84,152

2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 56,300

3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 52,250

4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 43,782

5. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 40,901

6. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 39,195

7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 38,292

8. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 32,339

9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 32,018

10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 26,212

11. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 26,206

12. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 24,468

13. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 24,298

14. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 22,904

15. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 22,679

16. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 22,468

17. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 22,204

18. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 21,153

19. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 20,591

20. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 17,146

Tie-down Roping

1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $57,794

2. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 50,692

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 50,061

4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 44,612

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 40,825

6. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 39,896

7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 37,293

8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 37,125

9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 35,816

10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 34,447

11. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 33,149

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 31,298

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 27,675

14. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 26,389

15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 26,321

16. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 26,230

17. Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz. 23,029

18. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 22,192

19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 22,058

20. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 21,172

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $44,478

2. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 33,522

3. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 33,320

4. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 29,517

5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 29,487

6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 28,248

7. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 24,587

8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 24,371

9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,792

10. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 20,661

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 19,652

12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 18,061

13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 17,715

14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,282

15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 13,972

16. Reo Lohse, Kaycee, Wyo. 13,780

17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 13,377

18. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 13,164

19. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 12,240

20. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 12,111

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $75,493

2. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 60,275

3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 57,109

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 48,554

5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 42,492

6. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 41,610

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 41,095

8. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 39,954

9. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 39,285

10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 35,451

11. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 35,380

12. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 32,533

13. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 31,047

14. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 30,637

15. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 28,889

16. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 28,421

17. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 26,966

18. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 26,892

19. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 26,691

20. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 26,172

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $121,303

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 80,797

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 76,501

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 66,725

5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 49,309

6. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 40,444

7. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 39,508

8. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 37,298

9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 34,467

10. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 31,574

11. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 29,941

12. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 26,540

13. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. 25,819

14. Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo. 24,114

15. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 23,660

16. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 23,572

17. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 23,541

18. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 21,755

19. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 21,375

20. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 21,252