PRCA standings | TSLN.com

PRCA standings
May 5, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 58,619
2. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 57,784
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 57,658
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 45,905
5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,215
6. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 31,685
7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 31,355
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 24,535
9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,494
10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 20,669
11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 19,458
12. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 18,876
13. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644
14. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,471
15. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 14,205
16. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 12,193
17. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 12,038
18. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
19. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 11,152
20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 10,740
Bareback Riding
1. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $66,842
2. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 65,067
3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 62,905
4. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 49,419
5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 45,551
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 39,905
7. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 38,974
8. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850
9. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 36,272
10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 35,132
11. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 33,910
12. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819
13. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 27,075
14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 26,501
15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 25,662
16. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 22,184
17. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 21,406
18. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 20,982
19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 20,568
20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 18,931
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $95,501
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 59,978
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 44,798
4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 39,810
5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 36,514
6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 35,591
7. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 33,705
8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 28,450
9. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 27,625
10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 26,219
11. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 26,062
12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 24,716
13. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 24,618
14. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 22,987
15. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 22,685
16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 22,376
17. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 21,588
18. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 21,443
19. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 21,086
20. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 19,680
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $55,672
2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 51,852
3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 46,367
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 43,304
5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 40,907
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 35,512
7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 31,886
8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,868
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 24,639
10. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 22,608
11. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335
12. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 21,242
13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 19,136
14. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 19,113
15. Edward Hawley Jr., Surprise, Ariz. 18,369
16. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 17,765
17. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 17,455
18. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 17,260
19. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 17,177
20. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 16,062
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $55,672
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 43,324
3. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 43,304
4. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 42,541
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 40,907
6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 40,812
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 39,502
8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 31,886
9. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 29,212
10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587
11. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 22,051
12. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 21,865
13. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 19,385
14. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 19,136
15. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. 18,369
16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 17,765
17. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 16,877
18. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 16,675
19. Brock Hanson, Bennett, Colo. 16,068
20. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 16,062
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $84,152
2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 56,300
3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 52,250
4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 43,782
5. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 40,901
6. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 39,195
7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 38,292
8. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 32,339
9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 32,018
10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 26,212
11. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 26,206
12. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 24,468
13. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 24,298
14. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 22,904
15. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 22,679
16. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 22,468
17. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 22,204
18. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 21,153
19. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 20,591
20. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 17,146
Tie-down Roping
1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $57,794
2. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 50,692
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 50,061
4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 44,612
5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 40,825
6. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 39,896
7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 37,293
8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 37,125
9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 35,816
10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 34,447
11. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 33,149
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 31,298
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 27,675
14. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 26,389
15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 26,321
16. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 26,230
17. Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz. 23,029
18. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 22,192
19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 22,058
20. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 21,172
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $44,478
2. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 33,522
3. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 33,320
4. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 29,517
5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 29,487
6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 28,248
7. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 24,587
8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 24,371
9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,792
10. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 20,661
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 19,652
12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 18,061
13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 17,715
14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,282
15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 13,972
16. Reo Lohse, Kaycee, Wyo. 13,780
17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 13,377
18. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 13,164
19. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 12,240
20. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 12,111
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $75,493
2. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 60,275
3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 57,109
4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 48,554
5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 42,492
6. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 41,610
7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 41,095
8. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 39,954
9. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 39,285
10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 35,451
11. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 35,380
12. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 32,533
13. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 31,047
14. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 30,637
15. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 28,889
16. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 28,421
17. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 26,966
18. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 26,892
19. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 26,691
20. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 26,172
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $121,303
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 80,797
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 76,501
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 66,725
5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 49,309
6. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 40,444
7. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 39,508
8. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 37,298
9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 34,467
10. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 31,574
11. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 29,941
12. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 26,540
13. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. 25,819
14. Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo. 24,114
15. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 23,660
16. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 23,572
17. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 23,541
18. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 21,755
19. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 21,375
20. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 21,252
