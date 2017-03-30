 PRCA World Standings for March 27, 2017 | TSLN.com

PRCA World Standings for March 27, 2017

March 27, 2017

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $53,062

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 50,328

3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 44,618

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 41,852

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 27,562

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 26,572

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,232

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,877

9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,627

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,612

11. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644

12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 14,205

13. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 12,187

14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 12,086

15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

16. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555

17. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298

18. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 8,517

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $56,846

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 54,836

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 42,716

4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850

5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 36,745

6. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 36,692

7. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 35,718

8. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819

9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 28,439

10. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 25,150

11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 24,105

12. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 24,092

13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 17,635

14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 17,351

15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861

16. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 16,748

17. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 15,661

18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 14,792

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 14,420

20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 14,329

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $74,985

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 49,280

3. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 34,063

4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 30,199

5. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 29,272

6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770

7. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 25,785

8. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 22,608

9. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 20,902

10. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153

11. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 18,133

12. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 17,974

13. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 17,676

14. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 16,447

15. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 16,116

16. Tommy Cook, Waller, Texas 16,007

17. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 15,904

18. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 15,535

19. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 15,409

20. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 14,441

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $46,209

2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 39,368

3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 39,365

4. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 31,761

6. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 31,608

7. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076

8. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166

9. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335

10. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 19,494

11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239

12. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 19,136

13. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068

14. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779

15. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628

16. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 13,446

17. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055

18. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 12,936

19. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 12,345

20. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. 11,943

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $46,209

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,368

3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden Brazile 36,378

4. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 35,580

5. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 31,608

6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 29,407

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 28,633

8. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587

9. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882

10. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 19,494

11. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 19,136

12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723

13. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 17,540

14. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861

15. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856

16. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974

17. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 13,446

18. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023

19. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 12,779

20. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 12,578

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $55,968

2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 55,940

3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 46,039

4. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 39,832

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 36,277

6. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 27,265

7. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 26,206

8. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 22,267

9. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065

10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 21,860

11. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 18,552

12. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 17,735

13. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 17,593

14. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 17,133

15. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 17,084

16. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 16,846

17. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 16,515

18. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,125

19. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 15,571

20. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 14,466

Tie-down Roping

1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $50,404

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 42,584

3. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 42,285

4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 37,840

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 35,204

6. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 34,788

7. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 32,360

8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835

9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 27,995

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 24,032

11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 21,428

12. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 21,148

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 20,160

14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 17,941

15. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 17,771

16. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 17,089

17. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 16,904

18. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 16,657

19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,851

20. Michael Otero, Krum, Texas 15,382

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $41,752

2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 26,683

3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469

4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 22,482

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 20,168

6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 19,905

7. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 18,330

8. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 17,321

9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 16,416

10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,323

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 12,572

12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340

13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 10,306

14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 10,285

15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 9,773

16. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 8,914

17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 8,810

18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 8,287

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790

20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714

Bull Riding

1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $54,009

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 49,314

3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 45,090

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 44,669

5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 39,950

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 37,054

7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 34,770

8. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 32,182

9. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 31,047

10. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815

11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 27,789

12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 26,129

13. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 25,872

14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944

15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440

16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 21,479

17. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 20,921

18. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 20,653

19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 19,749

20. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588