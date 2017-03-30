PRCA World Standings for March 27, 2017 | TSLN.com

PRCA World Standings for March 27, 2017
March 30, 2017
March 27, 2017
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $53,062
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 50,328
3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 44,618
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 41,852
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 27,562
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 26,572
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,232
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,877
9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,627
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,612
11. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644
12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 14,205
13. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 12,187
14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 12,086
15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
16. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555
17. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298
18. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 8,517
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $56,846
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 54,836
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 42,716
4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850
5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 36,745
6. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 36,692
7. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 35,718
8. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819
9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 28,439
10. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 25,150
11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 24,105
12. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 24,092
13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 17,635
14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 17,351
15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861
16. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 16,748
17. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 15,661
18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 14,792
19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 14,420
20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 14,329
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $74,985
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 49,280
3. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 34,063
4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 30,199
5. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 29,272
6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770
7. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 25,785
8. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 22,608
9. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 20,902
10. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153
11. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 18,133
12. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 17,974
13. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 17,676
14. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 16,447
15. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 16,116
16. Tommy Cook, Waller, Texas 16,007
17. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 15,904
18. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 15,535
19. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 15,409
20. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 14,441
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $46,209
2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 39,368
3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 39,365
4. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 31,761
6. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 31,608
7. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076
8. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166
9. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335
10. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 19,494
11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239
12. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 19,136
13. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068
14. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779
15. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628
16. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 13,446
17. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055
18. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 12,936
19. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 12,345
20. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. 11,943
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $46,209
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,368
3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden Brazile 36,378
4. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 35,580
5. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 31,608
6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 29,407
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 28,633
8. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587
9. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882
10. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 19,494
11. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 19,136
12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723
13. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 17,540
14. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861
15. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856
16. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974
17. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 13,446
18. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023
19. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 12,779
20. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 12,578
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $55,968
2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 55,940
3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 46,039
4. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 39,832
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 36,277
6. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 27,265
7. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 26,206
8. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 22,267
9. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065
10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 21,860
11. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 18,552
12. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 17,735
13. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 17,593
14. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 17,133
15. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 17,084
16. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 16,846
17. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 16,515
18. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,125
19. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 15,571
20. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 14,466
Tie-down Roping
1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $50,404
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 42,584
3. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 42,285
4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 37,840
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 35,204
6. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 34,788
7. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 32,360
8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835
9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 27,995
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 24,032
11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 21,428
12. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 21,148
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 20,160
14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 17,941
15. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 17,771
16. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 17,089
17. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 16,904
18. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 16,657
19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,851
20. Michael Otero, Krum, Texas 15,382
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $41,752
2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 26,683
3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469
4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 22,482
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 20,168
6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 19,905
7. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 18,330
8. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 17,321
9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 16,416
10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,323
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 12,572
12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340
13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 10,306
14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 10,285
15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 9,773
16. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 8,914
17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 8,810
18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 8,287
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790
20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714
Bull Riding
1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $54,009
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 49,314
3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 45,090
4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 44,669
5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 39,950
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 37,054
7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 34,770
8. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 32,182
9. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 31,047
10. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815
11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 27,789
12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 26,129
13. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 25,872
14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944
15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440
16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 21,479
17. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 20,921
18. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 20,653
19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 19,749
20. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588