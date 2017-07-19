 Profile: Ayanah Winsor | TSLN.com
Profile: Ayanah Winsor

Winsor

Hometown: Kaycee, WY

Horse's name: Smurf

Event: Girls' Cattle Cutting

Favorite cartoon character: Daffy Duck

High score: last year's NHSFR, a 145.5