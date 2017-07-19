 Profile: Shelby Winchell | TSLN.com
Profile: Shelby Winchell

Winchell

Shelby Winchell (2016 NIRA Goat Tying Champion)

Hometown:Scottsbluff, NE

Occupation: Northeastern Junior College assistant coach

Parents: Mike and Shawna Winchell

Favorite cartoon character: Bam-Bam on Flintstones

Favorite band: Nickelback

Fast time: 5.8 on 80' score

Worst wreck: Torrington college rodeo. "I had road rash all down my face."