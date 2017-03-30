Ranch Horse Team hosts “Punchy in Pink” clinic and show April 7-9 | TSLN.com

Training tips on reining patterns, trail course, pleasure riding and working stock cattle are topics for a western clinic for riders of all ages and experience levels on April 7 in McCook.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ranch Horse Team is hosting its annual clinic and two-day Punchy in Pink Spring Round Up at the Kiplinger Arena at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds on April 7-9, said Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA associate professor of animal science and Ranch Horse Team coach.

"We start with a Clinic Extravaganza on Friday which is led by a team of clinicians," said Hergenreder. "Participants are mounted horseback and work side-by-side with clinicians so that is an excellent training clinic."

About 30 students from the NCTA Equine Program and Ranch Horse Team help put on the show, which draws riders from several states.

The NCTA Punchy in Pink show benefits breast cancer awareness and supports women in the ranching industry who are in the fight against breast cancer, said Makayla Forsthye of Garland, Ranch Horse Team member.

One dollar of each entry fee goes toward the Working Ranch Cowboys Association for its cancer support programs.

The annual show hosted by the NCTA Ranch Horse team is sanctioned by the Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska Stock Horse Association and the Stock Horse of Texas.

"Our Punchy in Pink Spring Round Up is the open class and collegiate show on Saturday and Sunday," said Shane Hoer, Blair native and third-year student. "A fun feature is a breast cancer awareness event on Saturday evening after the Working Cow classes."

Online entries are preferred by March 31 to eliminate a separate $30 processing fee. Entry forms found at cownsh.com go to Robin Miller, CoWN Show Secretary.

Two arenas will operate at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with tandem judges evaluating the riders. Prizes will be awarded, along with points toward the CoWN rankings.

Spectators are encouraged to attend, free of charge. Concessions will be available at the show or from McCook businesses.

Live, online viewing is planned through HorseShowWebcasts.com.

"We have been very fortunate to receive outstanding support for our collegiate team from many partners and supporters," Hergenreder said, citing a tourism grant from Red Willow County Tourism and a low-cost lease on a livestock trailer from Ruggles Truck & Trailer Sales.

The schedule April 7-9 schedule and entry form can be found at cownsh.com, or contact Hergenreder at 1-800-3CURTIS or 307-220-2183.

Information about NCTA academics, the equine program and Ranch Horse Team can be found at ncta.unl.edu.

–NCTA