Registration is open for the “Go, Know, Grow – AQHA Affiliate Workshop,” scheduled for May 22-23 in Amarillo. | TSLN.com

The American Quarter Horse Association is excited to announce the return of the AQHA affiliate workshops. The "Go, Know, Grow – AQHA Affiliate Workshop" is scheduled for May 22-23 in Amarillo.

The workshop will include breakout sessions, round-table discussions and keynote speaker Clint Swindall. Swindall is the president and CEO of Verbalocity Inc., a personal development company that focuses on leadership enhancement. As a professional speaker, Swindall travels the world delivering high-content speeches and training in an entertaining and inspirational style to Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and trade associations. To read more, visit http://www.verbalocity.com.

The "Go, Know, Grow – AQHA Affiliate Workshop" will cover a variety of topics, including member growth, marketing, engaging youth, animal welfare, recreational riding, team building, conflict resolution, and much more. There will also be several breakout sessions available to discuss these specific areas, in addition to any questions you have to help make your affiliate more successful. There will also be a session targeting AQHA racing affiliates.

Each evening will be filled with time to mingle with your fellow affiliate workshop attendees. Attendees will explore the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum during a reception on Monday, May 22, and will enjoy dinner prepared by the famous AQHA Cook Team on Tuesday, May 23.

If you are interested in attending the "Go, Know, Grow – AQHA Affiliate Workshop," please contact your local affiliate.

For a full list of affiliates, visit http://www.aqha.com/affiliates. If you have additional questions, contact AQHA Director of Affiliates and Alliances Shelly Spears at sspears@aqha.org.

While you are in Amarillo, be sure to attend the AQHA show management seminar scheduled for May 24-25. Registration is open, so don't delay. Patti Carter, AQHA senior director of judges, and Melynda Ackley, AQHA manager of competition operations, will teach the in-depth workshop, which will take a deeper look into marketing, promoting, organizing and managing AQHA shows. AQHA show management workshops are also a great opportunity to review new rules and procedures for the upcoming year. For more information on the AQHA show management workshops or to register, visit http://www.aqha.com/workshops.

–AQHA