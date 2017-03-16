Registration Open for American Horse Council’s Annual Meeting | TSLN.com

Registration is now open for the American Horse Council's 2017 Annual Meeting and National Issues Forum, June 11-14 in Washington, D.C. Registration information, along with a tentative schedule and link to make room reservations is available on the AHC website Events tab. New this year, the AHC is offering discounted registration for those who register before April 15th.

The theme of the National Issues Forum, sponsored by Luitpold Animal Health, will be "The Power of Unity," and will feature keynote speaker Roger Dow of the U.S. Travel Association. The Issues Forum will feature two panels: a Research Panel and a Youth Panel.

The Research Panel will be moderated by Allyn Mann of Luitpold Animal Health and will feature researchers from AQHA, AAEP, Grayson Jockey, Horses & Humans, and Colorado State University. The panel will focus on why research is important to our industry, and some of the research they have recently completed that is transforming the industry.

The Youth Leader Panel will be moderated by AHC President Julie Broadway and Dannette McGuire of the American Youth Horse Council and will include youth leaders from Arabian Horse Youth Association, Harness Horse Youth Foundation, US Pony Club, AMHA and AQHA. They will focus on what their respective organizations are doing to engage youth and give attendees some insight as to what the industry should be doing in order to remain relevant to the younger generation.

The AHC will also provide an overview of its new Strategic Plan, and Tom Zitt of the Innovation Group will give attendees an update on the progress of the 2017 Economic Impact Study. Two members of Congress have also been invited to speak on why the horse industry means so much to them and what we can do to ensure it remains successful and thriving. Finally, in a new part to the Issues Forum, breakout group discussions will take place at the end of the presentations with various topics being discussed.

The AHC's Annual Meeting and National Issues Forum is the only meeting where every single segment of the equine industry meets. We hope you will take advantage of the discounted registration if you register before April 15th.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the AHC at info@horsecouncil.org or 202.296.4031.

–AHC