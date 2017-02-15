Rodeo queen seminar: March 18-19 in Mandan | TSLN.com

The Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant Association will host a rodeo queen seminar March 18 and 19 in Mandan for prospective rodeo queen and princess participants ages 12 to 25.

Instructors will include former Miss Rodeo North Dakota titleholders Megan Haag, Codi Miller, Krystal Carlascio, Sadie Wardner and Ellen Huber. Other former titleholders, equine and rodeo enthusiasts will also be assisting.

The seminar will focus on overall appearance, horsemanship, and personality skills. In the category of appearance, instructors will provide lessons in modeling, hair, makeup, western clothing and hat selection, and photo planning. Under the horsemanship area, participants can expect to learn about riding skills, the sport of rodeo and all things equine. The personality portion of the seminar will address interview skills, answering impromptu questions, and both prepared and extemporaneous public speaking. Other sessions may include judging perspectives, sponsor relations, and tips for school visits.

The seminar will be held at the Comfort Inn and Suites, 1516 27th Street NW, Mandan.

Pre-registration is required. Cost of the seminar is $100 for those registered by March 4 and $120 for those registered after. Registration is required by March 14. Parent participation is free. Other spectators may attend for $30 fee to include resource materials or $15 without materials.

For more information, contact seminar coordinator Ellen Huber, e-mail eahuber@outlook.com or phone 701-400-6249. Registration forms are available at http://www.missrodeond.org.

–Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant