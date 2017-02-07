 Rodeo Rapid City pays out $180,000+ to cowboys, girls | TSLN.com

Rodeo Rapid City pays out $180,000+ to cowboys, girls

bhssprcarodeo-tsln-021117

Ludlow, South Dakota cowboy Chason Floyd won the bulldogging in Rapid City. His brother in law, Shorty Garrett was the champion saddle bronc rider from the event. Photo by Jackie Jenson

Rapid City, S.D., Jan. 28-Feb. 4

All-around cowboy: Trevor Brazile, $5,131, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Ty Breuer, 86 points on Sutton Rodeos’ Pulp Fiction, $5,584; 2. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Shane O’Connell, 84, $3,722 each; 4. Tyler Scales, 83.5, $2,047; 5. J.R. Vezain, 81.5, $1,303; 6. Luke Creasy, 80, $931; 7. (tie) Wyatt Bloom and Tanner Phipps, 79.5, $651 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Chason Floyd, 4.2 seconds, $3,751; 2. Hunter Cure, 4.5, $3,356; 3. Riley Krassin, 4.6, $2,961; 4. (tie) Kyle Whitaker and Nick Guy, 4.8, $2,369 each; 6. Matt Reeves, 4.9, $1,777; 7. Aaron Vosler, 5.0, $1,382; 8. Shane Frey, 5.1, $987; 9. Jake Rinehart, 5.2, $592; 10. (tie) Jace Melvin, Blake Knowles and Timmy Sparing, 5.3, $66 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Wenceslao Aguilera/Cody Hogan and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.2 seconds, $5,321 each; 3. (tie) Jr. Dees/Matt Zancanella, Clayton Hass/John Robertson and Trevor Brazile/Patrick Smith, 4.5, $3,843 each; 6. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 4.6, $2,661; 7. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.0, $2,069; 8. Kellan Johnson/Jhett Johnson, 5.3, $1,478; 9. Jason Thorstenson/J.D. Gerard, 5.9, $887; 10. Travis Bounds/Jesse Sheffield, 6.1, $296.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Shorty Garrett, 85.5 points on Sutton Rodeos’ Prom Night, $4,568; 2. Jesse Wright, 84, $3,502; 3. Taos Muncy, 83.5, $2,589; 4. (tie) Travis Nelson and JJ Elshere, 82, $1,371 each; 6. CoBurn Bradshaw, 81.5, $761; 7. Troy Crowser, 81, $609; 8. (tie) Chuck Schmidt and Jake Finlay, 80.5, $228 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tyler Prcin, 8.2 seconds, $4,894; 2. Cade Swor, 8.3, $4,379; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.5, $3,863; 4. Kyle Lucas, 9.0, $3,348; 5. (tie) J.D. McCuistion, Lane Livingston and Clint Cooper, 9.2, $2,318 each; 8. Trevor Brazile, 9.6, $1,288; 9. Jerrad Hofstetter, 9.7, $773; 10. Tyler Thiel, 9.9, $258.

Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Leach, 12.68 seconds, $4,266; 2. (tie) Andrea Busby and Britany Diaz, 12.81, $3,093 each; 4. Britta Thiel, 12.84, $2,133; 5. (tie) Jackie Ganter and Kaylee Gallino, 13.02, $1,493 each; 7. Sherrylynn Johnson, 13.03, $1,066; 8. Lacy Maher, 13.08, $960; 9. (tie) Calyssa Thomas and Kristi Steffes, 13.09, $800 each; 11. Cody Holmes, 13.10, $640; 12. (tie) Rachel Tiedeman and Ivy Conrado, 13.11, $480 each; 14. (tie) Hali Gjermundson and MacKenzie Scott, 13.14, $267 each.

Bull riding: 1. Jeff Bertus, 84.5 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s Ur Next, $4,512; 2. (tie) Dalan Duncan and Tim Bingham, 83.5, $3,008 each; 4. Lane Gambill, 83, $1,654; 5. Riley Blankenship, 82, $1,053; 6. (tie) Parker Breding and Ty Wallace, 81, $677 each; 8. (tie) Cole Melancon and Tanner Bothwell, 80.5, $226 each.

Total payoff: $180,831. Stock contractor: Sutton Rodeos. Sub-contractors: C5 Rodeo, Brookman Rodeo, Summit Pro Rodeo, Burch Rodeo and New Frontier Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Higlin. Officials: Steve Knowles, Mike Todd and Bruce Keller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcers: Will Rasmussen and Wayne Brooks. Specialty acts: Keith Isley, Loop Rawlins Hong and John Harrison. Bullfighters: Daryl Thiessen, Cooper Waln and Josh Rivinius. Clowns/barrelmen: Keith Isley and John Harrison. Flankmen: Eric Jensen, Brice Sutton, Gundy Gunderson and Jesse Hill. Pickup men: Mike Greenleaf, Tyler Robertson and Brent Sutton. Photographer: Jackie Jensen. Music directors: Hambone Hilton and Chuck Lopeman.

–PRCA