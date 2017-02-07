Rodeo Rapid City pays out $180,000+ to cowboys, girls | TSLN.com

Rapid City, S.D., Jan. 28-Feb. 4

All-around cowboy: Trevor Brazile, $5,131, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Ty Breuer, 86 points on Sutton Rodeos’ Pulp Fiction, $5,584; 2. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Shane O’Connell, 84, $3,722 each; 4. Tyler Scales, 83.5, $2,047; 5. J.R. Vezain, 81.5, $1,303; 6. Luke Creasy, 80, $931; 7. (tie) Wyatt Bloom and Tanner Phipps, 79.5, $651 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Chason Floyd, 4.2 seconds, $3,751; 2. Hunter Cure, 4.5, $3,356; 3. Riley Krassin, 4.6, $2,961; 4. (tie) Kyle Whitaker and Nick Guy, 4.8, $2,369 each; 6. Matt Reeves, 4.9, $1,777; 7. Aaron Vosler, 5.0, $1,382; 8. Shane Frey, 5.1, $987; 9. Jake Rinehart, 5.2, $592; 10. (tie) Jace Melvin, Blake Knowles and Timmy Sparing, 5.3, $66 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Wenceslao Aguilera/Cody Hogan and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.2 seconds, $5,321 each; 3. (tie) Jr. Dees/Matt Zancanella, Clayton Hass/John Robertson and Trevor Brazile/Patrick Smith, 4.5, $3,843 each; 6. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 4.6, $2,661; 7. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.0, $2,069; 8. Kellan Johnson/Jhett Johnson, 5.3, $1,478; 9. Jason Thorstenson/J.D. Gerard, 5.9, $887; 10. Travis Bounds/Jesse Sheffield, 6.1, $296.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Shorty Garrett, 85.5 points on Sutton Rodeos’ Prom Night, $4,568; 2. Jesse Wright, 84, $3,502; 3. Taos Muncy, 83.5, $2,589; 4. (tie) Travis Nelson and JJ Elshere, 82, $1,371 each; 6. CoBurn Bradshaw, 81.5, $761; 7. Troy Crowser, 81, $609; 8. (tie) Chuck Schmidt and Jake Finlay, 80.5, $228 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tyler Prcin, 8.2 seconds, $4,894; 2. Cade Swor, 8.3, $4,379; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.5, $3,863; 4. Kyle Lucas, 9.0, $3,348; 5. (tie) J.D. McCuistion, Lane Livingston and Clint Cooper, 9.2, $2,318 each; 8. Trevor Brazile, 9.6, $1,288; 9. Jerrad Hofstetter, 9.7, $773; 10. Tyler Thiel, 9.9, $258.

Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Leach, 12.68 seconds, $4,266; 2. (tie) Andrea Busby and Britany Diaz, 12.81, $3,093 each; 4. Britta Thiel, 12.84, $2,133; 5. (tie) Jackie Ganter and Kaylee Gallino, 13.02, $1,493 each; 7. Sherrylynn Johnson, 13.03, $1,066; 8. Lacy Maher, 13.08, $960; 9. (tie) Calyssa Thomas and Kristi Steffes, 13.09, $800 each; 11. Cody Holmes, 13.10, $640; 12. (tie) Rachel Tiedeman and Ivy Conrado, 13.11, $480 each; 14. (tie) Hali Gjermundson and MacKenzie Scott, 13.14, $267 each.

Bull riding: 1. Jeff Bertus, 84.5 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s Ur Next, $4,512; 2. (tie) Dalan Duncan and Tim Bingham, 83.5, $3,008 each; 4. Lane Gambill, 83, $1,654; 5. Riley Blankenship, 82, $1,053; 6. (tie) Parker Breding and Ty Wallace, 81, $677 each; 8. (tie) Cole Melancon and Tanner Bothwell, 80.5, $226 each.

Total payoff: $180,831. Stock contractor: Sutton Rodeos. Sub-contractors: C5 Rodeo, Brookman Rodeo, Summit Pro Rodeo, Burch Rodeo and New Frontier Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Higlin. Officials: Steve Knowles, Mike Todd and Bruce Keller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcers: Will Rasmussen and Wayne Brooks. Specialty acts: Keith Isley, Loop Rawlins Hong and John Harrison. Bullfighters: Daryl Thiessen, Cooper Waln and Josh Rivinius. Clowns/barrelmen: Keith Isley and John Harrison. Flankmen: Eric Jensen, Brice Sutton, Gundy Gunderson and Jesse Hill. Pickup men: Mike Greenleaf, Tyler Robertson and Brent Sutton. Photographer: Jackie Jensen. Music directors: Hambone Hilton and Chuck Lopeman.

–PRCA