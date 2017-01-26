Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Wrangler’s Champion Challenge | TSLN.com

PRCA Wrangler’s Champion Challenge is one of ten exclusive rodeos in a unique made-for-TV team format that features rodeo’s super stars against top stock in one single round. Televised on CBS Sports Network, contestants compete for $128,000 in prize money in seven rodeo events.

The top competitors in each event from the 2016 PRCA world standings were eligible to participate in the draft. Nine of the teams will be formed by the 2016 draft. Two additional teams are made up by the leaders in the 2017 world standings and the 2017 Wrangler Million Dollar Tour standings. The World Standing’s team is sponsored by Rapid City’s CVB. Come cheer on Rapid City’s team!

Rodeo personnel will feature 6-time PRCA Announcer of the Year, Wayne Brooks and 8-time award winning PRCA Barrelman, John Harrison, 2017 PRCA Clown of Year & Coors Man In the Can!

All 88 team members will be signing autographs in the Barnett Arena following the event to be held Wednesday Feb. 1 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; At Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, Kiosks, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Also Wednesday Feb. 1 at 3:30-6:00 p.m. enjoy Girl’s In Spurs Ladies Night-Style show, food, desert, and Pendleton cocktail tastings, live music, special event vendors, prize drawings, and salon services. Free admission with Wrangler Champions Challenge ticket or Style Show tickets sold for $20 at the Rodeo Zone Tradeshow where the event is held.

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida, South Dakota. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year & Hall of Fame Stock Contractor James Sutton, Sr.

Official website link: http://www.suttonrodeo.com/rapid-city-rodeo

–Sutton Rodeo