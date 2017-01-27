Rodeo Rapid City welcomes South Dakota rodeo queens | TSLN.com

Miss South Dakota High School Rodeo – Kelly Schopp

Kelly is the 17-year-old daughter of Ray and Julie Schopp of Lemmon, South Dakota. This is her 13th rodeo queen title. She’s involved in FFA, 4-H and National Honor Society. She has two older siblings, Andrew and Katie, and two younger siblings, Krista and Justin. She’s part of the fourth generation on her family’s ranch, where she helps out with all aspects of raising Angus cattle and Angus-Charolais calves. She plans to attend college and continue her rodeo queen career.

2016 SD 4-H Rodeo Ambassador – Morgan Janisch

Morgan Janisch, Lake City, SD, is the 2016 SD 4-H Rodeo Ambassador. Morgan is the 19 year old daughter of Paul and Julie Nelson Janisch. Morgan grew up on the family ranch with her brother Wyatt. In high school she was involved in FFA, FBLA, oral interp, gymnastics, cross country, and national honor society. Throughout her school years she was active in 4-H, dance, piano, horse shows,and of course; rodeo. Morgan is currently a sophomore English Education major at Black Hills State University, Spearfish. Morgan is on the BHSU rodeo team competing in barrel racing and break away roping. Morgan enjoys helping youth involved in rodeo and promoting rodeo throughout the state.

Miss Days of ’76 – Victoria Hagg

Victoria Hagg, 20, is the reigning Miss Days of ‘76 Rodeo Queen. She is the daughter of Kent and Karin Hagg of Rapid City, South Dakota. She is currently a sophomore at the University of South Dakota, pursuing a degree in health sciences and upholding high academic honors.

From rock climbing to horseback riding, Victoria’s hobbies include anything to do with being outdoors. Victoria has grown up showing horses and participating in her local 4-H club, and now promoting the spirit and the sport of rodeo through her efforts as a rodeo queen. On behalf of Deadwood and the Days of ‘76 celebration, Victoria extends a warm welcome to all attending the 2017 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo!

Miss Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen – Mary-Katherine Schlichte

Mary-Katherine is the 16-year-old daughter of Mark and Maureen Schlichte of Rapid City. She has two siblings Mark and Meghan who are both in college. Mary-Katherine participates in soccer and debate, and was honored by being chosen as the 2016 Debater of the Year at Saint Thomas More High School. She is also the President of the Shamrock Riders 4-H Club and co-chairperson of the Pennington County Teenage Republicans, including being a member of the South Dakota State 4-H Youth Council. Mary-Katherine is overjoyed to represent our Nation’s Sheep Capital and the “Gateway to the Black Hills,” which is better known as the great town of Newell, SD.

Now lastly, she would like to welcome you all to the 2017 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo.

Junior Miss Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen – Abby Faye Fox

Abby Faye Fox is the 14 year old daughter of Rob and Kelly Fox of Redig, SD. Abby has one older brother Rhett. Abby is in 8th grade attending school at Harding County Junior High in Buffalo, SD. She participates on the junior high rodeo, volleyball and basketball teams. Abby has been a 4-H member since she was 6 years old and has competed in 4-H rodeo qualifying for the state rodeo finals. Abby’s other hobbies include painting, drawing and reading. Abby enjoys hanging out with her family and friends. She also plays a active role in the day to day operations of the family ranch from fencing and haying to cattle work. Abby also enjoys helping her dad training horses. Abby was very excited to be named the 2016 Junior Miss Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen.

Hub Area Rodeo Junior Ambassador – Faith Fliehs

Faith is the daughter of Bret Fliehs and Raechel Fliehs of Groton. She is in the 5th grade at Groton Area where she participates in basketball, volleyball, and band. She is a member of the Lazy Farmers 4-H club. Her hobbies include riding horse, working with her 4-H pigs, calves, dairy goats, cats, dog, crafting projects. Faith also enjoys BB gun and Archery and helping on the family ranch.

Southwest Dakota 4-H Rodeo Ambassador – Rachael McCoy

Rachael Ann McCoy the 17 year old daughter of Michael and Sarah McCoy and the oldest of three children. She is a Senior at Custer High School. She is a member of the Kids Inc. 4-H club, the National High School Rodeo Association, the National Little Britches Rodeo Association, the Custer High School National Honor Society, the Custer High School Rodeo Team, the Custer High School Volleyball team and the Custer High School Basketball team. She competes in barrel racing, pole bending, ribbon roping and the ambassador contest. She plans to attend Chadron State College and pursue a career in Criminal Investigations. Some of her hobbies include coloring, reading books, making jewelry, watching Disney movies, competing in rodeo, and playing outside with her two dogs Sparky and Daisy.