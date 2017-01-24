SDQHA elects new officers, First ever South Dakota-raised horse, Casey’s Ladylove, to be inducted into AQHA Hall of Fame | TSLN.com

Directors At Large on AQHA National Board of Directors: Larry Larson from Rapid City and Dr. R.M. Christensen, Harrisburg, with Jim Hootman, Harrisburg, and Mike Clites from Brookings as Directors Emeritus.

AQHA Directors representing the SDQHA at the National level: Janet Hansen, Fort Pierre; Dean Johnson, Mud Butte; Jim Hunt, Faith; and Debbi Holmes from Virgil.

Now into it’s 69th year, the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association continues to thrive with a common goal of promoting the American Quarter Horse. Their Annual Convention was held at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Pierre on Saturday, Jan. 7 with an Executive Committee meeting in the morning followed by a general membership meeting in the afternoon, awards presentation and banquet in the evening.

Election of a new slate of SDQHA Officers for the year 2017 was held by the newly established Board Of Directors immediately following the general membership on Saturday afternoon.

The slate of national directors will attend the upcoming AQHA Convention March 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio, Texas.

The evening began with a social hour followed by a banquet, silent auction and awards presentation for the year 2016. Top honors for the year included:

• 2016 SDQHA OPEN HIGH POINT PERFORMANCE CHAMPION: Bowmans Metallic Cat/Flag Ranch (Luke Jones), Allerton, IA

• State Champion – Amateur Division: Delci Christensen/Plenty Good N Famous, Milbank

• Amateur All-Around: Delci Christensen/Plenty Good N Plenty, Milbank

• Amateur Reserve All-Around: Victoria Cuka/Invitationforeaster, Vale

• Novice Amateur All-Around: Sheila Prins/ Shy Detail, Sisseton

• Novice Amateur Reserve All-Around: Jill Nelson/Too Sweet To Repeat, Aberdeen

• Amateur Select All-Around: Nancy Tweet/Many Good Taxreturns, Madison

• Amateur Select Reserve All-Around: Nancy Tweet/Macs Sweet Illusion, Madison.

The 2016 SDQHA Sportsmanship Winner was Betty Dikoff, Hermosa, with the South Dakota Quarter Horse Youth Association (SDQHYA) awarding their 2016 SDQHYA Sportsmanship Award to Emily Johnson, Black Hawk.

The SDQHA membership voted on the Most Valuable Professional Horseman (MVP) for 2016 and it was presented to Dean Johnson from Mud Butte.

For the first time in history, a South Dakota owned American Quarter Horse will be inducted into the AQHA Hall Of Fame in Amarillo, Texas. Casey’s Ladylove, a 1961 mare owned by the James and Frances Loiseau Family from Flandreau, will be inducted on Sunday evening, March 19 at the AQHA Convention at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio, Texas. She is the matriarch of many of the nation’s leading performance horses including several of the leading arena sires in history. SDQHA will be represented at the ceremony along with a large contingency of the Loiseau family.

Now into it’s second year, the SDQHA Producer Of The Year was initiated to honor a ranch and breeder of the American Quarter Horse that exemplifies the breed’s quality and ability to produce winners in the performance arena. Announced that evening as the 2016 Producer Of The Year was the Whitcher Ranch located in the Badlands near Scenic, South Dakota – Jim and the late Ethel Whitcher. This is now an annual award started in 2015 and will be a large part of the SDQHA Convention each year.

Meeting earlier in the day, the SDQHYA converged for their annual general membership meeting and elected their new slate of officers for 2017.

Leading the SDQHYA for the upcoming year will be President Madelyn Seidel, Bison; Vice-President Cassandra Townsend, Andover; Secretary Shelby Holmes, Sioux Falls; and Treasurer Emily Johnson, Black Hawk.

Reporters West River will be Kimberly and Kendra Johnson, Mud Butte, and Central and East River will be Adi Kuxhaus from Pierre. The SDQHYA Advisor for the coming year will continue to be Becky Johnson from Mud Butte. The 2016 SDQHYA scholarship winners were also announced that evening and were presented to Tanegai Zilverberg, Holabird; Riley Christoffer, Sioux Falls; and Allison and Claire Longhenry from Garretson.

Receiving top honors for SDQHYA in 2016 were:

• ALL-AROUND YOUTH ALL-AGES: Emily Johnson/RPM Machine, Black Hawk

• HIGH POINT JUNIOR GIRL & SDQHYA YOUTH ALL-AROUND 13 & Under: Emily Johnson/RPM Machine, Black Hawk

• SDQHYA NOVICE YOUTH HIGH POINT: Emily Johnson/RPM Machine, Black Hawk

• NOVICE YOUTH RESERVE HIGH POINT: Allison Longhenry/Jubilant Zip, Garretson

• TOP THREE NOVICE YOUTH HIGH POINT: Emily Johnson/RPM Machine, Black Hawk; Allison Longhenry/Jubilant Zip, Garretson; and Cassandra Townsend/BMQ Lady Got Game, Andover.

Complete Year-End Results will be posted soon on the association’s updated website – http://www.sdqha.com