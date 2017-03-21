SDSU Hosts Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo April 7 & 8 | TSLN.com

Number of SDSU Alumni who have been members of the Rodeo Club and Rodeo Team: 1,200

Number of SDSU Rodeo Team members who have represented the team at the College National Finals Rodeo over the past 6 years: 70

Average number of trucks and trailers that hit the road each time the SDSU Rodeo Team travels to an event: 17

Number of miles SDSU Rodeo Team members travel in their own trucks and trailers to compete each year: 5,500

As the 2017 SDSU Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo approaches, lets take note of the statistics behind the successful event and learn more about the SDSU Rodeo Team.

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University Rodeo Club is hosting the Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo on April 7 at 7 p.m. and April 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, S.D.

Buckles and Bling Fundraiser April 6

The seventh annual Buckles and Bling Fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 6 at the Swiftel Center. The event will feature a meal, program, both silent and live auctions, and live music. All funds raised go toward Rodeo Team practices and travel expenses. Attendees have the chance to participate in a Calcutta competition, and can sponsor a group of Rodeo Team members with the opportunity to win back money based on how the team members place during the rodeo competition.

SDSU Rodeo Alumni and Rodeo Club members host the fundraiser. A social hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Registration is required to attend the event. Tickets can be purchased for $40. A $500 sponsorship table includes two tickets and recognition at the fundraiser. The deadline to register is April 5. Register online at http://igrow.org/events/2017-sdsu-rodeo-buckles-bling/.

Jackrabbit Stampede

The Jackrabbit Stampede is a National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association-approved rodeo featuring Bareback Riding, Breakaway Roping, Tie Down Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Goat Tying, Team Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. Saturday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night.

Sutton Rodeo manages the Jackrabbit Stampede. "The Sutton family has had a long tradition of supporting the SDSU Rodeo Club," says Ron Skovly, SDSU Rodeo Coach. "The family started providing stock for the 1956 Jackrabbit Stampede and continues to be committed to making this rodeo the best it can be 60 years later."

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or the Swiftel Center box office. Discounts are available for advanced tickets purchased at least one day before the rodeos. SDSU students will receive discounted ticket prices with their student I.D. Contact the Swiftel Center Box Office at 605-692-7539 for more information.

Contact Ron Skovly, SDSU Rodeo Coach, for more information or interviews at 605-690-1359, or email Ronald.Skovly@sdstate.edu.

SDSU Rodeo Team

The SDSU Rodeo Club was established in 1952. Though Rodeo Team members are part of the club, not all club members are competing members of the Rodeo Team. The Rodeo Club helps set up and take down equipment for practices and provides behind-the-scenes support for the Jackrabbit Stampede.

The SDSU Rodeo Team has 45 competing members who compete in 9 rodeos in addition to the Jackrabbit Stampede each year. More than 1,200 SDSU alumni have been Rodeo Club and Rodeo Team members since the Club began. Members of the 2016-17 Rodeo Team are from Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Florida, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

"We really appreciate the support we get from donors, sponsors and local businesses to help our Rodeo Team," Skovly says. "The Jackrabbit Stampede and our Buckles and Bling event provide a great opportunity for us to thank everyone and showcase what our program has to offer. The entire team wants to thank the people who come to our rodeo every year, too." F

–SDSU Extension