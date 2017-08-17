 Slope Circuit Standings as of Aug. 17, 2017 | TSLN.com

Slope Circuit Standings as of Aug. 17, 2017

Goat Tying

Kayla Olind – $414.40 (80 pts)

Kaycee Monnens – $400.20 (110)

Jada Maher – $389 (50)

Katy Miller – $141 (25)

Jessie Orahood – $94 (20)

Georgia Orahood – $77 (35)

Barrel Racing

Kris Bartholomew – $1642.18 (120 pts)

Shelly Christensen – $1511 (70)

Katy Negaard – $541 (55)

Mattie Mastel – $365 (20)

Cashae McGee – $290 (20)

Jayda Miller – $241.14 (5)

Tina Graham – $238 (10)

Gracie Blaser – $137 (10)

Jerilyn Wiseman – $76 (15)

Sr. Men's Breakaway

Shane Peabody – $542 (85 pts)

Tim Stevenson – $385 (45)

Pat McGee – $336 (30)

Bill Medearis – $145 (45)

Troy Fruit – $84 (15)

Rod Schaffer – $72 (15)

Steer Wrestling

Jeremy Stadheim – $641.04 (55)

Sterling Lee – $391.44 (40)

Andy Selle – $204 (80)

Casey Olson – $161.64 (10)

Keenan Pierce – $136 (25)

Chuck Graham – $0 (30)

Team Roping Header

Shane Peabody – $1216 (75 pts)

Trevor Olson – $624 (25)

Brent McInerney – $494 (20)

Casey Holmes – $441.84 (12.5)

Jess Lehman – $388 (25)

Jake Foulger – $364 (15)

Haven Meged – $332 (20)

Scott Rieger – $203 (25)

Clay Schmalz – $130 (5)

Will Bagley – $129.5 (5)

Shayla Howell – $0 (30)

Tenadore Kittelmann – $0 (25)

Justin Collins – $0 (10)

Team Roping Heeler

Don Selle – $1216 (60 pts)

Tyus Olson – $624 (25)

Justin Myers- $581.94 (15)

Tanner McInerney – $494 (40)

Joe Painter – $441.84 (12.5)

Troy Fruit – $388 (25)

Wyatt Foulger – $364 (15)

Zane Williams – $332.50 (50)

Colton Lynch – $258.50 (15)

JD Wendt – $203.5 (40)

Cole Schmalz – $130 (5)

Travis Koenig – $129.5 (5)

Guy Howell – $0 (30)

Kaine Kittelmann – $0 (25)

Prestyn Novak – $0 (5)

Saddle Bronc

Jesse Olind – $175 (25 pts)

Trevor Clark – $150 (30)

Jake Tescher – $117 (20)

Tate Harmon – $100 (25)

Breakaway

Kayla Spickelmier – $1299.50 (70 pts)

Jessica Holmes – $1183.50 (60)

Sheyenne Jacobson – $466 (55)

Kayla Olind – $354 (55)

Cashae McGee – $296 (20)

Lexie Williams – $275 (20)

Cedar Kraft – $247.50 (12.5)

Georgia Orahood – $236 (20)

Kalli Post – $185 (10)

Tie-Down Roping

Chance Glass – $646 (70 pts)

Haven Meged – $385 (30)

Sterling Lee – $315.28 (15)

Jake Foulger – $280 (25)

Wacey Stuart – $216 (20)

Keenan Pierce

Prestyn Novak – $169 (25)

Glen Lammers – $140 (15)

Logan Brown – $108 (35)

Rod Schaffer – $75 (10)

–Slope Circuit