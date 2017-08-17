Slope Circuit Standings as of Aug. 17, 2017
Goat Tying
Kayla Olind – $414.40 (80 pts)
Kaycee Monnens – $400.20 (110)
Jada Maher – $389 (50)
Katy Miller – $141 (25)
Jessie Orahood – $94 (20)
Georgia Orahood – $77 (35)
Barrel Racing
Kris Bartholomew – $1642.18 (120 pts)
Shelly Christensen – $1511 (70)
Katy Negaard – $541 (55)
Mattie Mastel – $365 (20)
Cashae McGee – $290 (20)
Jayda Miller – $241.14 (5)
Tina Graham – $238 (10)
Gracie Blaser – $137 (10)
Jerilyn Wiseman – $76 (15)
Sr. Men's Breakaway
Shane Peabody – $542 (85 pts)
Tim Stevenson – $385 (45)
Pat McGee – $336 (30)
Bill Medearis – $145 (45)
Troy Fruit – $84 (15)
Rod Schaffer – $72 (15)
Steer Wrestling
Jeremy Stadheim – $641.04 (55)
Sterling Lee – $391.44 (40)
Andy Selle – $204 (80)
Casey Olson – $161.64 (10)
Keenan Pierce – $136 (25)
Chuck Graham – $0 (30)
Team Roping Header
Shane Peabody – $1216 (75 pts)
Trevor Olson – $624 (25)
Brent McInerney – $494 (20)
Casey Holmes – $441.84 (12.5)
Jess Lehman – $388 (25)
Jake Foulger – $364 (15)
Haven Meged – $332 (20)
Scott Rieger – $203 (25)
Clay Schmalz – $130 (5)
Will Bagley – $129.5 (5)
Shayla Howell – $0 (30)
Tenadore Kittelmann – $0 (25)
Justin Collins – $0 (10)
Team Roping Heeler
Don Selle – $1216 (60 pts)
Tyus Olson – $624 (25)
Justin Myers- $581.94 (15)
Tanner McInerney – $494 (40)
Joe Painter – $441.84 (12.5)
Troy Fruit – $388 (25)
Wyatt Foulger – $364 (15)
Zane Williams – $332.50 (50)
Colton Lynch – $258.50 (15)
JD Wendt – $203.5 (40)
Cole Schmalz – $130 (5)
Travis Koenig – $129.5 (5)
Guy Howell – $0 (30)
Kaine Kittelmann – $0 (25)
Prestyn Novak – $0 (5)
Saddle Bronc
Jesse Olind – $175 (25 pts)
Trevor Clark – $150 (30)
Jake Tescher – $117 (20)
Tate Harmon – $100 (25)
Breakaway
Kayla Spickelmier – $1299.50 (70 pts)
Jessica Holmes – $1183.50 (60)
Sheyenne Jacobson – $466 (55)
Kayla Olind – $354 (55)
Cashae McGee – $296 (20)
Lexie Williams – $275 (20)
Cedar Kraft – $247.50 (12.5)
Georgia Orahood – $236 (20)
Kalli Post – $185 (10)
Tie-Down Roping
Chance Glass – $646 (70 pts)
Haven Meged – $385 (30)
Sterling Lee – $315.28 (15)
Jake Foulger – $280 (25)
Wacey Stuart – $216 (20)
Keenan Pierce
Prestyn Novak – $169 (25)
Glen Lammers – $140 (15)
Logan Brown – $108 (35)
Rod Schaffer – $75 (10)
–Slope Circuit
