 Snapshot: Kellan Johnson | TSLN.com
Breaking: USDA detects a case of Atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy in Alabama

Snapshot: Kellan Johnson

Hometown: Casper, WY

Parents: Jhett and Jenny Johnson

Event: Team Roping

Favorite cartoon character: Spongebob Squarepants

Favorite Band: Maroon 5

Favorite run ever made: last year's NHSFR- he was a 5.3 with brother, Carson in the short round.