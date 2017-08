South Dakota wraps up 4-H rodeo finals

South Dakota's largest youth rodeo was held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Ft Pierre, featuring SD's finest youth rodeo athletes ages 8-18. The 530 qualifiers earn the right to compete at the state 4-H rodeo finals by placing in the top 4 in their event at one of 35 regional 4H Rodeos held throughout the summer. Events include Tie Down Roping, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Cattle Riding, Bull Riding, Team Roping, Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying, Ribbon Roping, Barrel Racing, Flag Race, Pole Bending.

Twenty-five trophy saddles, 76 buckles, go-around awards, and multiple scholarships were awarded at the state finals. Below is the top 10 in the average in each event.

Junior Girls:

Barrels

Romey, Bridget

Bettelyoun, Kashlin

Wilson, Saylor

Beeson, Shada

Nagel, Shalayne

Carey, Tatum

Breen, Tierney

Derner, Shelby

Crago, Kylee

Diedrichs, Libby

Breakaway

Stevens, Layni

Stroup, Taylee

Carey, Tatum

Wilson, Saylor

Heath, Saydee

Johnson, Sidney

Hanson, Sidney

Groves, Kaycee

Wendt, Jaelyn

Bettelyoun, Kashlin

Goats

Groves, Kaycee

Risse, Isabel

Aamot, Callie

Knippling, Kazney

Crago, Kylee

Gabriel, Ember

Havlik, Kate

Hunter, Devin

Herren, Chloe

Moody, Teya

Poles

Boyd, Maddy

Lang, Shelby

Derner, Shelby

Clemetson, Allison

Ward, Mataya

Forman, Dale Lee

Schiley, Macy

Marzahn, Shyann

Long, Skylee

Wilson, Saylor

Senior Girls

Barrels

Maher, Sydney

Brown, Wacey

Kroeplin, Halle

Lensegrav, Kelsey

Aasby, Josey

Vanliere, Megan

Stroschein, Hannah

Donnelly, Kylee

Williams, Brianna

Harrington, Tyra

Breakaway

Gilbert, Sawyer

Brewer, Shantell

Williams, Jaicee

Sandland, Kaitlyn

Groves, Kailyn

Havlik, Hannah

Hanson, Brooklyn

Mccoy, Lexi

Kaiser, Arista

March, Cassidy

Goats

Risse, Mary

Rayhill, Karissa

Lensegrav, Kelsey

Gilbert, Sawyer

Miller, Mikenzy

Donnelly, Jill

Sandland, Kaitlyn

Johnston, Savana

Williams, Jaicee

Ward, Sierra

Poles

Donnelly, Riley

Reinders, Tory

Richie, Abby

Aasby, Josey

Howell, Shayla

Vanliere, Megan

Ferguson, Sidni

Mccoy, Rachael

Veit, Natalie

Harrington, Tyra

Ribbon Roping

Rayhill, Karissa

Gilbert, Sawyer

Hollenbeck, Sydney

Parker, Summer

Helmer, Kate

Fulton, Jenna

Tibbs, Layna

Donnelly, Riley

Adams, Cheyenne

Hanson, Brooklyn

Junior Boys

Breakaway

Gaikowski, Seth

Petersek, Linkyn

Waln, Bodey

Bowden, Rance

Johnson, Tate

Heath, Seth

Cordes, Kipp

Blasius, Burk

Good, Denton

Tekrony, Kaleb

Cattle Riding

Mertens, Tucker

Yellowhawk, Chase

Moody, Mason

Ping, Talon

Rodenbaugh, Jack

Shippy, Riley

Woodward, Jestyn

Jones, Mason

Reder, Reece

Floyd, Cayden

Flag Race

Heath, Seth

Gaikowski, Seth

Waln, Bodey

Blasius, Burk

Cordes, Kipp

Stroschein, Drew

Michalek, Colton

Olson, Wyatt

Bach, Sage

Phillips, Garrett

Goats

Paxton, Sully

Fite, Tegan

Martin, Traylin

Petersek, Linkyn

Stroschein, Drew

Good, Denton

Moody, Mason

Blasius, Blair

Thorstenson, Treg

Bowes, Jaxon

Senior Boys

Bareback

Hokana, Colt

Alexander, Hunter

Bull Riding

Schmidt, Tj

Shippy, Riggin

Rice, Dylan

Brewer, Cole

Jessop, Jaden

Smith, Stran

Eaton, Lane

Johnson, Hudson

Elshere, Trey

Gill, Gabriel

Tie Down

Kenzy, Myles

Derner, Chance

Elshere, Carter

Bach, Seth

Strand, Sawyer

Fite, Tanner

Phillips, Dawson

Starr, Kade

Roberts, Cord

Sackett, Dillon

Saddle Bronc

Wilson, Cash

Salonen, Kolton

Elshere, Carter

Steer Wrestling

Johnson, Hunter

Strand, Sawyer

Heninger, Luke

Dean, Beau

Brown, Winston

Kinsella, Kade

Cahoy, Wyatt

Byrne, Tyler

Andersen, Shane

Wright, Trey

All around

Senior Girls

Sawyer Gilbert – Champ

Karissa Rayhill – Reserve

Junior Girls

Saylor Wilson – Champ

Kaycee Groves – Reserve

Senior Boys

Carter Elshere – Champ

Tanner Fit – Reserve (tie)

Sawyer Strand – Reserve (tie)

Junior Boys

Seth Gaikowski – Champ

Linkyn Petersek – Reserve

–South Dakota 4-H Rodeo