Steer roper finally grabs San Antonio title | TSLN.com

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Steer roper Scott Snedecor had won just about every prestigious buckle in the event, except one.

On Sunday, he crossed the last rodeo off his list by capturing the title at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The two-time world champion, and two-time winner of the Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping average title, felt a sense of relief to finally be holding a San Antonio buckle.

"This is the last major one, and it's been eating at me since they've started this deal in San Antonio," Snedecor said. "(Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer) Keith Martin has been so good to us with this rodeo, and I have a lot of friends who come to watch me here. It's one of those deals that you want to do good so bad, and it's hard on you. It's a big monkey off my back to finally get this one done."

Snedecor, 42, placed fourth in the first round with a time of 11.8 seconds, third in second round with a 10.5, and split fifth with an 11.6 in the third round. His average time of 33.9 seconds on three head held off Jason Evans by nine-tenths of a second.

Snedecor won $12,612 for capturing the average title, and left San Antonio with a total of $27,417. The huge haul will put his 2017 season total at around $40,000, which essentially assures him a spot at the NFSR, and a great shot at a third gold buckle.

"When you get a good start like this, you think about another world title," he said. "It also relaxes me for the summer, because now I don't have to go to all the rodeos that I usually try to make. This is a big one to win, and a huge relief. Another gold buckle would be great, but after I won the first gold buckle, that was good enough for me."

Snedecor lives about 70 miles north of San Antonio in Fredericksburg, Texas. He had a large cheering section, including wife, Kelli, son, Colton, and daughter, Kallyn.

"If another world title comes along, that would be great, but I have kids and a wife at home, and life can't get better," Snedecor said. "This means a lot because there were a lot of people here watching me – there's more pressure at your hometown rodeo than anywhere else."

The 15-time NFSR qualifier, who finished fifth in the world in 2016, was calm and collected before the final round. He entered it with a lead of nine-tenths of a second over Evans, and did what was necessary to earn the average title.

"I wasn't stressed out or nervous before the finals, because anytime you draw a good steer and rope like you're supposed to, it's exciting," he said. "I get more adrenaline when I know I have a good one. The last few years, I haven't been as dedicated to practicing as much – but the last two or three weeks I've been getting after it to be ready for this rodeo."

Evans earned the second-highest total of any steer roper in San Antonio with $21,203. JoJo LeMond, who won this rodeo in 2013, finished with $17,638, while Troy Tillard – who won both the second and third rounds, but failed to clock a time in the first round, earned $16,816.

