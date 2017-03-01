Three AQHA Show Management Workshops Set for Spring | TSLN.com

Ever thought of holding an American Quarter Horse Association show and want more in-depth information about the ins and outs of show management? How about just sharpening your management skills for existing shows? By attending one of AQHA's show management workshops, you can do just that!

Upcoming dates and locations of AQHA show management workshops are:

March 20-21 in San Antonio

April 29-30 in Austria

May 24-25 in Amarillo

Patti Carter, AQHA senior director of judges, and Melynda Ackley, AQHA manager of competition operations, will teach the in-depth workshops in San Antonio and Amarillo, which will take a deeper look into marketing, promoting, organizing and managing AQHA shows. AQHA show management workshops are a great opportunity to review new rules and procedures for the upcoming year. The workshop in Amarillo will also be available via webcast.

The workshop in Austria is being offered in the German language and will be conducted by AQHA director, judge and steward Michaela Kayser and AQHA certified show manager Eva Gebhard.

Bring your laptop and a copy of any entry forms you have used and would like to share with others.

–AQHA