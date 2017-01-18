Tisdale Creek Ranch and Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity | TSLN.com

Contestants did their best to ride two bronc for eight seconds each, with 10 of the highest qualified long-go rides coming back for the short-go. The scores from both rides were then combined to determine the winner. Cash and prizes award amount to $6,000.

“The 2017 Bronc Bash is one of my favorite rodeo events that I produce because I know we all can get cabin fever in the winter,” Loomis said. “The bash is a great event to get out and enjoy a western tradition. It takes a lot of team work to have a successful event, from sponsors to contestants, from stock contractors to everyone behind the chutes. I’m thankful that I have the support to produce this event.”

Thirty-four cowboys and one cowgirl mounted up on Bad Medicine Rodeo, H & H Rodeo, Summit Pro Rodeo Broncs and Selle Rodeo Productions. The traveled from “Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Nebraska, Arizona, and South Dakota to ride a ranch bronc in front of more than 450 spectators,” said event producer Naomi Loomis, of Bridgeport, Nebraska.

Gillette, Wyoming was the place to be December 30, 2016, for the Tisdale Creek Ranch, Inc. Bucking Horse Futurity and Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Sale. Held at the Wyo Center Cam-plex, the event featured young bucking horses from 14 stock contractors.

For the preliminary round, each contractor had two horses to buck out. The horses were mostly green broncs with few outs and little experience in the atmosphere of an indoor facility with it’s accompanying lights, noise and action. Unlike most sanctioned futurities, this one simply scored the points on the horse’s performance as a bucking horse, not how they stood in the chute or exited the arena.

“We scored it like a regular rodeo, with two judges. Each have 25 points to mark the horse and 25 for the riders,” explains Anna Hunt of Burch Rodeo, Moorcroft, Wyoming. “That starts when the chute gate opens. The horse’s points aren’t based on the actual ride so it won’t pull points from the quality of the horse’s performance.”

“I wanted to have a sale, so to make sure there were stock contractors there, I decided to have a futurity beforehand. I had to limit the riders for the futurity to have riders for the sale and didn’t want to have to follow as many rules,” says Hunt. “Our primary goal was to get our horses bucked out and shown, so it would have been a little harder to follow the association rules and do that.”

Sponsors were added to the event,including Resistol Hats and Yeti coolers, and the BHBA (Bucking Horse Breeders Association) sponsored the buckles.

Hunt was enthused over the turnout of good horses for the event and says “I think it’s fun to see the next generation of horses performing. As for us at Burch Rodeo, we are very excited to have our mares all registered with the BHBA. It’s going to make bucking horse breeding more legitimate because with the registry and the DNA, it’s all right there. Being able to prove the breeding on the horses is essential.”

“I have raised bucking bulls since I was eight years old. It was the registry that made the whole bucking bull thing take off and be successful. I think the horses will get better, just like the bulls, with the focus on breeding and the good bloodlines that buck,” says Hunt.

The futurity in itself it a great way for contractors to get their young horses out in the arena and getting exposure for their programs. Cleve Schmidt, Belle Fourche, South Dakota says “The futurities are kind of a new deal for me. It really like it as it gives me a chance to see what my breeding program is doing compared to everyone else. It gives you something to go off of and to see what’s working and what isn’t.”

“The futurity deal fits my program as I want to get them proven and then sell them. It also keeps me in the rodeo deal after I quit riding,” says Schmidt. “I really enjoyed myself at Gillette and hope to get in some more futurities. I’m interested in the registry too though I haven’t registered any horses yet. I see it being a really positive thing for the bucking horses.”

The proof was in the pudding, so to speak, as many of the contractors with futurity horses there had raised them. The highest scored horse in the long go was Burch Rodeo’s #118 with 41 points. Korkow Rodeo from South Dakota had a solid performance by both of their horses, Harry’s Girl with a 40 and Hot Ticket with a 40.5. Hot Ticket was ridden by Magin Montoya for a 76.5 score to win the round. Second highest scored ride was by Colt Gordon on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Full Throttle.

In the short go, the contractors were gunning for total points and brought some tough futurity horses for the top 14 rides. The highest scored horse was Summit Pro Rodeo’s Wig Wam with a 42 point out, ridden by Jace Blackwell for a 77, which placed him 4th. Burch Rodeo’s Charlotte’s Rocket had a 41.5 point out, and Powder River Rodeo’s Knot So Foxy had a 41 point out. High scored ride was Isaac Diaz with an 81 on Waln Rodeo’s Laura Bell.

Winning the futurity overall was Korkow Rodeo with 120 total points, Calgary Stampede was second with 119 points, Summit Pro Rodeo third with 116.5 and CN Stars was fourth with 116.

The event was fast paced and entertaining to watch with many good bronc riders entered and the very future of the bucking horse business showing their ability off in the arena. One would expect to see many of the young horses from the futurity in the big rodeos in the future, doing their jobs of bucking hard and giving the cowboys a chance to score big and win some money. F