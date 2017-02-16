Top 10 2016 AQHA shows | TSLN.com

Every year, many shows are working hard to become one of the Top 10 AQHA shows in the country. These shows also require a Level 1 exhibitor to have a permit or show lease to compete with a horse they do not own. The top-10 shows/circuits are determined by the total number of entries the previous year and can change from year to year. Find out which shows made the top ten below.

Top Ten Shows for 2016

• Arizona Sun Country Circuit, Scottsdale, Arizona

• Oklahoma QHA Redbud Spectacular, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

• Big A Circuit, Conyers, Georgia

• Silver Dollar Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada

• SOQHA The Madness Circuit, Wilmington, Ohio

• Oregon Summer Classic, Central Point, Oregon

• Florida Gold Coast, Tampa, Florida

• All American Quarter Horse Congress, Columbus, Ohio

• Region 6 Super Six Series, West Springfield, Massachusetts

• MAQHA Mini Circuit, East Lansing, Michigan

–AQHA