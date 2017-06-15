Watertown Regional Rodeo results | TSLN.com

Watertown Regional Rodeo results
June 15, 2017
First go
June 10
Bareback Riding: 1. Colt Hokana, Columbia 72.0
Barrel Racing: 1. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point 16.342; 2. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids 16.882; 3. Brittany Wittnebel Castlewood 17.001; 4. Tana Jo Harrington, Dell Rapids 17.072; 5. Lexy Leischner Parkston 17.172; 6. Katlyn Knoll Avon 17.355; 7. Maggie Connor Winfred 17.495; 8. Bailey Bosworth White Lake 17.496; 9. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point 17.558; 10. Miranda Hanson, Bristol 17.621
Breakaway Roping: 1. Abigail Richie, Bristol 2.950; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo 3.120; 3. Kate Helmer Andover 3.170; 4. Cheylee Nagel Springfield 3.200; 5. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point 3.450; 6. Skyler Lutter, Zell 3.630; 7. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point 3.780; 8. Brittany Wittnebel, Castlewood 4.040; 9. Trixie Jo Schlechter, Bruce 4.310; 10. Jaycie Pulscher, Flandreau 4.870
Bull Riding: 1. Blade Forman, Ree Heights 70.0
Boy's Cutting: 1. Reece Ullerich Humboldt 71.5; 2. Reis Bruley, Willow Lake 70.0; 3. Dillon Sackett, Alcester 69.0
Goat Tying: 1. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point 7.630; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo 8.240; 3. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point 8.590; 4. Abigail Richie, Bristol 9.460; 5. Taylor Henkel Mtchell 10.290; 6. Jessica Kott Platte 10.600; 7. Bailey Bosworth White Lake 10.650; 8. Brooke Iott, Flandreau 11.060; 9. Lexy Leischner Parkston 11.310; 10. Shelby Hiller Colman 11.420
Girl's Cutting: 1. Sawyer Gilbert Buffalo 68.0; 2. Skyler Lutter Zell 65.0
Pole Bending: 1. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids 21.827; 2. Haley Dearing Clear Lake 22.279; 3. Madi Moody Letcher 22.329; 4. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point 22.600; 5. Brittany Wittnebel Castlewood 22.641; 6. Taylor Henkel Mtchell 22.689; 7. Tana Jo Harrington, Dell Rapids 22.911; 8. Brooke Iott, Flandreau 23.556; 9. Skyler Lutter Zell 23.817; 10. Ashley Hohn Hartford 23.824
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Reece Ullerich, Humboldt 137.5; 2. Kylee Donnelly, Elk Point 127.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Brock Belkham, Flandreau 7.930; 2. Carter Kennedy, Beresford 11.010; 3. Alex Bergeson, Mitchell 19.860
Team Roping: 1. Rich Marone/Blair Lammers Pukwana 9.070 2. Carter Kennedy/Teagan Moser, Beresford 12.170 3. Chayse Mckenney/Scott Halverson Parker 13.970 4. Kole Latham/Brock Belkham, Flandreau 18.290 5. Cheyenne Adams/Cheylee Nagel, Dell Rapids 18.370 6. Shelby Hiller/Lake Oien Colman 19.970 7. Alex Bergeson/Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell 23.270 8. Trey Wright/Blake Kontz Houghton 25.680 9. Seth Bach/Justin Tekrony, Florence 26.
Tiedown: 1. Brock Belkham, Flandreau 10.530; 2. Dillon Sackett, Alcester 10.980; 3. Seth Bach, Florence 13.480; 4. Reis Bruley, Willow Lake 14.580; 5. Blair Lammers, Hartford 16.600; 6. Brady Stowell, Flandreau 18.140; 7. Carter Kennedy, Beresford 18.290; 8. Shane Andersen Hurley 20.730; 9. Blake Kontz, Flandreau 24.750; 10. Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell 24.900
Second Go
June 11
Bareback Riding: 1. Colt Hokana, Columbia 67.0
Barrel Racing: 1. Sami Schumacher, Beresford 16.880; 2. Emilee Mendel, Baltic 16.982; 3. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids 16.986; 4. Abigail Richie, Bristol 17.009; 5. Morgan Mahlen, Watertown 17.080; 6. Karsyn Krause, Wessington 17.089; 7. Tierney Musick, Mitchell 17.110; 8. Brittany Wittnebel Castlewood 17.113; 9. Tory Reinders Huron 17.183; 10. Tana Jo Harrington, Dell Rapids 17.188
Breakaway Roping: 1. Sawyer Gilbert Buffalo 2.920; 2. Summer Parker Clear Lake 3.420; 3. Kaysee Christensen, Beresford 3.820; 4. Kate Helmer Andover 3.830; 5. Kylee Donnelly, Elk Point 3.840; 6. Felicia Lowe Hartford 4.040; 7. Skyler Lutter Zell 4.150; 8. Brittany Wittnebel Castlewood 4.820; 9. Maysa Davidson Parkston 5.210; 10. Bailey Wickre Gary 7.360
Bull Riding: 1. Dylan Rice, Flandreau 68.0
Boy's Cutting: 1. Reis Bruley, Willow Lake 65.0; 2. Reece Ullerich Humboldt 64.0; 3. Dillon Sackett, Alcester 63.0
Goat Tying: 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point 8.640; 2. Madi Moody Letcher 9.810; 3. Maysa Davidson Parkston 10.200; 4. Lexy Leischner Parkston 10.470; 5. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo 10.590; 6. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point 10.640; 7. Cally Anderson Huron 11.400; 8. Taylor Henkel Mtchell 11.560; 9. Haley Feldhaus Howard 11.870; 10. Kiley Kraft, Flandreau 12.500
Girl's Cutting: 1. Skyler Lutter Zell 68.0; 2. Sawyer Gilbert Buffalo 63.0
Pole Bending: 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point 20.796; 2. Emilee Mendel, Baltic 21.377; 3. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids 21.436; 4. Jill Donnelly, Elk Point 21.473; 5. Brittany Wittnebel, Castlewood 22.035; 6. Haley Dearing Clear Lake 22.081; 7. Brooke Iott, Flandreau 22.637; 8. Ashley Hohn Hartford 23.157; 9. Bailey Bosworth White Lake 23.448; 10. Shelby Hiller Colman 23.507
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Kylee Donnelly, Elk Point 139.0; 2. Reece Ullerich Humboldt 138.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Alex Bergeson, Mitchell 9.580; 2. Brock Belkham, Flandreau 13.580; 3. Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell 16.720
Team Roping: 1. Kole Latham/Brock Belkham, Flandreau 17.880 2. Jaycie Pulscher/Madison Kontz, Flandreau 28.820 3. Shane Andersen/Riley Donnelly Hurley 33.170 4. Seth Bach/Justin Tekrony, Florence 35.
Tiedown: 1. Brock Belkham, Flandreau 12.470; 2. Kole Latham, Flandreau 12.610; 3. Blair Lammers Hartford 14.010; 4. Rich Marone Pukwana 15.250; 5. Blake Kontz, Flandreau 15.980; 6. Colt Hokana, Columbia 17.320; 7. Dillon Sackett, Alcester 18.000; 8. Carter Kennedy, Beresford 18.730; 9. Brady Stowell, Flandreau 20.160; 10. Shane Andersen Hurley 22.480
–South Dakota High School Rodeo Association