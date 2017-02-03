Hot to trot: Angus bull explores downtown Rapid City before being returned to the Civic Center | TSLN.com

Bulls running the streets of Pamplona, Spain, is a common occurrence; less so in Rapid City, South Dakota. Residents and attendees of the Black Hills Stock Show Sunday saw this sight none-the-less. A bull being unloaded from a trailer escaped for a jaunt through the city.

The Rapid City police and two horseback volunteers were able to get the bull gathered up at the Executive Golf Course before harming himself or anyone.

“We were just getting done with the high school rodeo bull riding, and someone said there was a bull loose,” said Brent Sutton, of Sutton Rodeo of Onida, South Dakota. This wasn’t the stock contractor’s first time assisting such a situation. He said a bull escaped four or five years ago as well.

“It was eventful; it was quite the scene. He went all the way across the golf course. When I got there, there were cop cars, four-wheelers, and people lined up to keep the bull from going further west,” Sutton said. “He came to chase me a little bit, but once I roped him, he calmed down a bit until I could get him to the trailer.”

As a golfer, Sutton said he was glad to be on the golf course again, thought this would be his first time on a course while mounted.

Sanford Deal assisted in the capture as well, tracking the 800-pound Black Angus bull from Rapid Creek to the golf course, enjoying his trot through the city, despite slippery conditions.

After traveling nearly a mile, Deal hazed the bull directly to Sutton, he said, allowing for an easy angle to rope him, then return him to the unknown owner’s trailer.

Sutton said this year’s gather went off with fewer hitches than the one four or five years ago.

“We went up and helped them get one on East North Street up at some houses. That one ran over a couple guys working at the Civic Center. We were able to get this one under wraps in a little smoother fashion,” he said.

Cory Ferguson, the Black Hills Stock Show Event Manager, did not actually plan for this event, though it does “add a little spice to BHSS,” he said. “The Rapid City Police were fairly responsive and able to keep everyone back. The bull was on a mission. It was actually, with the Rapid City Police Department, fairly uneventful. It’s nice that it turned out the way it did.”

Ferguson was impressed by the help that volunteered in addition to the police.

“There were a lot of people coming together to keep the public safe and the bull safe,” he said. “All is good and well and it was a positive turnout. We’re always lucky to have enough people around who know about cattle and how to handle them. Having people with a little knowledge helps it go a lot more smoothly.”