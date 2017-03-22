House Ag schedules 3 hearings next week | TSLN.com

House Ag schedules 3 hearings next week
March 22, 2017
The House Agriculture Committee and its subcommittees will hold three hearings next week.
The House Agriculture General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "The Next Farm Bill: Commodity Policy Part I" at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The House Agriculture Nutrition Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "The Next Farm Bill: The Future of SNAP" at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The full House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing to review the Farm Credit System at 10 a.m. next Wednesday.
Each hearing will be held in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building.
–The Hagstrom Report