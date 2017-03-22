House Ag schedules 3 hearings next week | TSLN.com

The House Agriculture Committee and its subcommittees will hold three hearings next week.

The House Agriculture General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "The Next Farm Bill: Commodity Policy Part I" at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The House Agriculture Nutrition Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "The Next Farm Bill: The Future of SNAP" at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The full House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing to review the Farm Credit System at 10 a.m. next Wednesday.

Each hearing will be held in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building.

–The Hagstrom Report