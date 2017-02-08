House Ag schedules two hearings next week | TSLN.com

The House Agriculture Committee has scheduled two full committee hearings next week prior to the Presidents Day recess.

On Wednesday, the committee will hold a hearing titled “Rural Economic Outlook: Setting the Stage for the Next Farm Bill.”

On Thursday, the committee will hold a hearing titled “Pros and Cons of Restricting SNAP Purchases.”

Each hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building.

