House Ag schedules two hearings next week | TSLN.com

House Ag schedules two hearings next week

The House Agriculture Committee has scheduled two full committee hearings next week prior to the Presidents Day recess.

On Wednesday, the committee will hold a hearing titled “Rural Economic Outlook: Setting the Stage for the Next Farm Bill.”

On Thursday, the committee will hold a hearing titled “Pros and Cons of Restricting SNAP Purchases.”

Each hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building.

–The Hagstrom Report