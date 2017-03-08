House Ag sets tax reform, ag research, forestry hearings | TSLN.com

The House Agriculture Committee on Wednesday announced three hearings next week.

The full House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday titled "Agriculture and Tax Reform for Rural America."

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, said in the announcement, "As Congress prepares for potential tax reform, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a hearing to better understand what's at stake for rural America. The economics of farming and ranching make agricultural producers particularly sensitive to changes in the tax code. The panel will discuss how current tax provisions support a vibrant farm sector and offer suggestions for how to address agriculture's unique challenges going forward."

On Thursday, two subcommittees will hold farm bill hearings.

The House Agriculture Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research Subcommittee will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. on agricultural research.

The House Agriculture Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee will hold a hearing at 2 p.m. on forestry initiatives.

All the hearings will be held in Room 1300 of the Longworth House Office Building.

–The Hagstrom Report