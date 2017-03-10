House Ag subcommittee holds hearing on rural development programs | TSLN.com

The House Agriculture Rural Development and Energy Subcommittee held a hearing Thursday on the various rural economic development programs run by the Agriculture Department.

"These rural development initiatives are key to ensuring that small, sometimes isolated, communities have basic services like clean water, reliable electricity, and phone service, as well as expanded employment opportunities," Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., said in a statement after the hearing.

"As the committee begins to craft the next farm bill, we will look for ways to improve on the initiatives in place and to grow more opportunities for rural communities."

–The Hagstrom Report