House committee asks Perdue to provide travel data

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and ranking member Elijah Cummings, D-Md., wrote Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Tuesday to ask him to provide information on how he and other political appointees have been traveling, Politico reported Wednesday.

The committee leaders had written 24 federal departments on September 26 to ask for their travel details, and Perdue and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were the only two Cabinet officials who were deemed non-compliant, Politico said.

The new deadline for compliance is October 31 and Gowdy and Cummings have threatened to subpoena them if they do not comply. Gowdy and Cummings also asked for details on how officials traveled in the last year of the Obama administration.

The inquiries followed Politico's revelation that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on charter travel. Price subsequently resigned. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's travels have also come under scrutiny.

Perdue's Office of Communications did not respond to a request for comment on situation.

