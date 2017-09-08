House continues appropriations debate

The House today continues debate on the massive Make America Secure and Prosperous Act that includes money for the Agriculture Department and related agencies for fiscal year 2018.

Votes are expected to continue until late this evening and the House is also scheduled to be in session on Friday.

On Wednesday, the House completed action on amendments related to the Agriculture section of the bill.

By voice vote, the House added a number of amendments including an en bloc amendment introduced by House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Robert Aderholt, R-Ark., to appropriate $1.5 million for Oriental fruit fly research; increase funding for Specialty Crop Pest Program by $1 million for the Huanglongbing Multi-Agency Coordination efforts; and increase funding of the Grassroots Source Water Protection Program by $500,000.

–The Hagstrom Report