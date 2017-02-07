 Humane Society taking action over animal welfare disclosures | TSLN.com

Back to: News

Humane Society taking action over animal welfare disclosures

Following the Agriculture Department’s announcement that it will remove certain information related to the enforcement the Animal Welfare Act and the Horse Protection Act from the Animal and Plant Health Service website, the Humane Society of the United States has informed USDA that it may reopen a lawsuit that had been settled.

The Humane Society maintains that the decision violates the agreement.

–The Hagstrom Report