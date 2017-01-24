Hundreds attend bipartisan agricultural gala | TSLN.com

Hundreds attend bipartisan agricultural gala

Hundreds of lobbyists, members of Congress and a few people who could honestly be considered farmers and ranchers attended the Bipartisan Inaugural Gala Celebrating American Agriculture on Friday evening, after Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States.

CropLIfe America CEO Jay Vroom was the master of ceremonies. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said it is his goal to pass a farm bill get it enacted before the current bill expires on Sept. 30, 2018.

Former Georgia Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue, Trump’s nominee as Agriculture secretary, spoke briefly, saying that the Trump team and farmers and ranchers would “make America great again.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, a Georgia farmer, said that when Perdue was governor, farmers always “came in the front door.”

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said that the day Perdue becomes Agriculture secretary “is going to be a sunny day in American agriculture.”

–The Hagstrom Report