Hurricane Harvey: How you can help ranchers affected

Livestock Specific Assistance

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) Animal Response Team

TAHC is working around the clock to help farmers and ranchers impacted by the storm to save cattle, horses and pets. If you’d like to volunteer or donate to help cattle producers, want to offer shelter, or are reporting live or dead animals, please call the Harvey Hotline at the Animal Response Operation Coordination Center: 512-719-0799.​

Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team

The Veterinary Emergency Team at Texas A&M mobilizes to assist animals stranded during natural disaster, as well as care for search and rescue dogs during a crisis.

More information: https://vetmed.tamu.edu/vet/response

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

TSCRA is working with the state agencies to coordinate relief and support efforts for ranchers. Let them know where you are, what you need, and any other information they can use to help direct relief efforts by emailing tscra@tscra.org.

They have an invaluable list of links and resources here: http://tscra.org/hurricaneupdate/

Texas Animal Holding Facilities and Shelters: http://www.tahc.state.tx.us/emergency/TAHC_SheltersHoldingFacilities.pdf

Houston Humane Society or the San Antonio Humane Society

To help animals suffering from the disaster, visit the Houston Humane Society or the San Antonio Humane Society. The Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has set up an animal emergency response hotline (713-861-3010) and is accepting donations on its website.

Donation information: http://hspca.convio.net/site/PageNavigator/donate_main

United States Equestrian Federation Equine Disaster Relief Fund

Developed in 2005 during the aftermath of Hurricanes Rita and Katrina, the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund was formed to help ensure the safety and well-being of horses during trying times. All money donated to the fund is strictly used to benefit horses and horse owners, and the USEF will be working with the Houston SPCA to help animals that have been displaced.

To donate to the USEF Disaster Relief Fund: https://www.usef.org/donate

American Association of Equine Practitioners Foundation Equine Disaster Relief Fund

The AAEP Foundation will work with agencies and veterinary members in Texas, Louisiana and other affected states to identify the needs of the equine community. Once the Foundation receives an assessment of need and distribution protocols from the agencies and veterinary members in the afflicted areas, the Foundation will work to support them with supply needs as well.

To support the impending needs of these equine victims, please donate online at: https://foundation.aaep.org/form/foundation-donation

If you wish to offer assistance with supplies or other resources, please email Keith Kleine at kkleine@aaep.org and you will be contacted with further instructions.

Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Disaster Relief Fund

The fund helps centers in need due to catastrophic disasters not normally covered by operating insurance. This includes flooding. The fund was started in 2005 to help centers with the damage inflicted by Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, if your PATH Intl. Center needs disaster relief, click here for information and to download the Disaster Relief Fund application.

To donate, click here: https://www.pathintl.org/about-path-intl/about-path-intl/226-disaster-relief-fund

General Monetary Donations

State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund

Those who would like to help are urged to donate to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund. Managed by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), the STAR Fund provides emergency assistance to Texas farmers and ranchers affected by disasters. Funded exclusively by private donations, STAR funds are often used to rebuild fences vital to livestock businesses, restore operations and pay for other agricultural disaster relief. The State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund (STAR) is managed by the Texas Department of Ag, but is funded through private donations. The sole purpose of the STAR fund is to help farmers and ranchers pick up the pieces after a natural disaster strikes.

Donation information here: http://www.texasagriculture.gov/Home/ProductionAgriculture/DisasterAssistance/STARFund.aspx

Texas FFA Association

A fund created to help FFA chapters and agricultural education programs rebuild following Harvey and other natural disasters. Donations to the “A New Day: Texas Agricultural Education Disaster Relief Fund” will be dispersed via an application process directly to the programs and chapters affected by the storm.

https://www.texasffa.org/NewDay

Louisiana Cajun Navy

This group of Louisiana-based civilian boaters has gained a reputation for providing water-rescue during hurricanes and other natural disasters. They’ve mobilized to help during Hurricane Harvey.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/LaCajunNavy/

GoFundMe

Country music star Chris Young has launched a GoFundMe to provide direct support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. "As everyone knows, Texas was hit Friday by Hurricane Harvey which made landfall as a category four hurricane, the largest storm to hit the area in decades," said Chris. "Port Aransas, Rockport, Corpus Christi, Houston and so many other places are going to be dealing with so much damage and loss of life for a long time to come. I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors — and I want to help. I'm starting this GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help everyone in Texas that has been affected by this hurricane." To kick off the GoFundMe campaign, Young donated $100,000 to benefit the Red Cross and other local disaster relief organizations throughout Texas. You can find his campaign and make a contribution here: https://www.gofundme.com/harveyrelief

YouCaring

YouCaring has a fund-raising page set up by J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans with a goal of $3 million. "Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great city, while leaving many stranded and in need of assistance. We must come together and collectively help rebuild the aspects of our community members lives that were damaged or lost. Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, is greatly appreciated. We will come out of this stronger than ever. We are Texans."

See the donation page here: https://www.youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053

Tangible & Medical Donations

The United Way of Greater Houston flood relief fund will be used to help with immediate needs as well as long-term services like minor home repair. Visit their website to donate or text UWFLOOD to 41444. Donate online here: https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation/

Texas Custom Trailers is taking donations at their shop for supplies to take to the coast area. Please bring your contributions to their shop at: 2050 N. Hwy, Decatur, Texas. Items needed the most include: Water, Baby wipes, Diapers, Toiletries. For an updated list, visit their Facebook page.

Food Banks

Food banks are making a huge impact on feeding people displaced by the hurricane, but more assistance is always needed. The following food banks in Texas are all accepting monetary and food donations. See each individual page for more information.

Food Bank of Corpus Christi: http://www.foodbankcc.com/hurricane-harvey-relief/

Houston Food Bank: http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/donate/

Galveston County Food Bank: http://www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org/

Blood Banks

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is reporting a critical shortage, and has extended hours at all of its San Antonio-area donor rooms. To donate, call 210-731-5590 or visit their website for more information: https://southtexasblood.org/give-now

The Red Cross is in need of both monetary and blood donations. The increased medical needs during a crisis like Hurricane Harvey tax hospital reserves and make the need for blood donations even greater.

Find a blood drive near you: http://www.redcrossblood.org/our-regions

Diapers

The Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio is asking for diapers and wipes, which can be dropped off in person or mailed to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Tex., 78238 or find more information here: http://www.texasdiaperbank.org/