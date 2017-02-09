Immigration ban would affect 117,000 students including land-grants | TSLN.com

A federal judge has stopped President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, but Inside Higher Ed reported last week that the 90-day ban affects 117,000 students from those countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The article includes a quotation from Peter McPherson, the president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, who said the ban may affect the decisions of all international students considering attending land grant universities.

–The Hagstrom Report