Inside NIAA Annual Conference: Species Agendas Bring Focus to Issues Impacting Producers | TSLN.com

Sustainability is a key issue in animal agriculture, and will certainly influence how animal ag will feed the world in the future.

As the NIAA 2017 Annual Conference brings together producers, academics, industry leaders and policy experts to examine the risks and opportunities of the globalization of food production, individual species committees will additionally have their own agendas and speakers to bring the issue even closer to home.

The Aquatic Livestock Committee will be one of six species committees to provide speakers and presentations to their own set of stakeholders.

"The goal for the meeting is to explore the opportunity for understanding and communicating the benefits and potential of sustainability aquaculture production," says Aquatic Livestock Committee Agenda Speaker Dr. Marty D. Matlock, Professor of Ecological Engineering and Executive Director, University of Arkansas, Center for Agricultural and Rural Sustainability.

Todd Low, Hawaii Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Livestock Support Services, and Co–Chair of the NIAA Aquatic Livestock Committee, will introduce Dr. Matlock and his presentation "Lifecycle Assessment of Aquaculture and Aquaponics Systems in Hawaii and How They Can Improve your Operation." Dr. Matlock says perceived negatives of aquaculture come from benefits not having been quantified to offset those misperceptions. The Hawaii Lifecycle Assessment quantifies the impacts and efficiencies of aquacultural production systems.

Dr. Matlock will also present a second time at the Aquatic Livestock Committee meeting, on "Aligning Aquaculture KPI Metrics with Other Livestock Sectors to Accelerate Industry Growth."

Dr. Matlock sees bringing together the aquaculture community and all of animal ag to discuss major issues such as globalization and accompanying sustainability at the 2017 NIAA Annual Conference as creating a unique potential for innovation and new ideas. "It is also an opportunity to dig deeper into existing ideas to find new solutions," he says.

The 2017NIAA Annual Conference will be held April 3–6, 2017 at the Renaissance Columbus Hotel Downtown, Columbus, OH. The Aquatic Livestock Committee meeting, as well as meetings for the Bovine, Equine, Poultry, Small Ruminant and Swine Committees, will be held on first morning of the Conference on April 4th.

After the Annual Conference closes, NIAA will host an added forum on April 6th, on animal well–being, "Animal Care Standards – How Laws, Company Commitments, and Public Perception Have Changed the Landscape."

Registration and a pre–conference Ag Tour will be offered on April 3.

–NIAA