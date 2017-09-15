 Inside U.S. Trade: Fourth NAFTA round set | TSLN.com

Inside U.S. Trade: Fourth NAFTA round set

A fourth round in the negotiations to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement has been scheduled for Washington October 11 to 15, Inside U.S. Trade reported today.

The third round is scheduled September 23 to 27 in Ottawa.

–The Hagstrom Report

