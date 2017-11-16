Jacob Massey named Champion at 2018 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jacob Massey, Petersburg, Tenn., was named Champion at the 2018 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship (WLAC) Midwest Regional Qualifying Event. The auctioneering contest was hosted by Paris Livestock Auction, Paris, Texas, and was the second of three regional qualifiers. A total of 21 contestants competed for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the 2018 WLAC at Bloomington Livestock Exchange in Bloomington, Wis., hosted by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA) in conjunction with LMA's Annual Convention.

A two-time qualifying event champion, Massey started selling cattle at a young age and said that he picked up his chant from being around livestock sales. Massey's father was also an auctioneer, and Massey said, "auctioneering came natural from being around Dad."

Massey has been competing in the WLAC qualifying events off and on since 2010. He was named the 2017 Eastern Regional Qualifying Event Champion in Dickson, Tenn., as well as earned a place in the Top 10 of the WLAC finals in both 2016 and 2017.

Massey says that he enjoys competing in the WLAC contest because of comradery and learning what other auctioneers from across the nation do in order to improve his chant.

Winning his second qualifying event, Massey said,"All the stars lined up, I will be taking the momentum of this win with me for the contest next June."

Massey was sponsored by Mid-South Livestock Center, LLC, Lebanon, Tenn.; Tennessee Livestock Producers, Fayetteville, Tenn.; and Tennessee Livestock Producers, Columbia, Tenn.

Also making a great showing was Reserve Champion, Philip Gilstrap of Pendleton, S.C., and Runner-up Champion, Russele Sleep, Bedford, Iowa. The Top Rookie award is given to the high-scoring first-time contestant, and Ed Leist, Boyne City, Mich., won the award. The following contestants completed the Top 10, and qualified for the 2018 WLAC: Colton Brantley, Modesto, Calif., Neil Bouray, Webber, Kan., Steve Goedert, Dillon, Mont., Brandon McLagan, Milan, Mo., Ethan Schuette, Washington, Kan., Justin Steward, Wyoming, Iowa, and Tim Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.

Each qualifying event is a live sale where the contestants auction cattle to actual bidders in the seats. Contestants are judged on the clarity of their auction chant; vocal quality; and their ability to catch bids and conduct the sale. Judges are livestock market owners and managers from across the United States. The 2018 WLAC Midwest Regional Qualifier judges were Stephen Bradley, Groesbeck Auction & Livestock Co., Groesbeck, Texas; Mike Cantrell, Holdenville Livestock Market, HLM, LLC, Holdenville, Okla.; John Cline, Manhattan Commission Co., Inc., Manhattan, Kan.; Cole Erb, Blackfoot Livestock Auction, Blackfoot, Idaho; and Danny Reynolds, Wythe County Livestock Exchange, Inc., Wytheville, Va.

Other contestants were: Jared Anstine, Holden, Mo., Leon Caselman, Long Lane, Mo., Brent Croom, Dyer, Tenn., Robert Crozier, Stillwell, Okla., Cody Hanold, Brighton, Ill., Bradley Jemelka, Yoakum, Texas, Ed Leist, Boyne City, Mich., Justin Mebane, Bakersfield, Calif., Patrick Prather, Richmond, Ky., Chas Tillman, Swink, Okla., and Marshal Tingle, Nicolasville, Ky.

–Livestock Marketing Association