JBS Appoints New Board, including former House Speaker John Boehner | TSLN.com

JBS International, a subsidiary of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA, recently announced some new members to their board of directors, some of which may be familiar.

Former House Speaker John Boehner is one of five new appointees. The others are former ConAgra executive Greg Heckman; Charles Macaluso, director of management consultancy with Dorchester Capital Advisors; Steven Mills, formerly with Archer Daniels Midland; and Dimitri Panayotopoulos, vice chairman of the board at Procter & Gamble.

Boehner, the 53rd Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, served as the representative of Ohio's 8th Congressional District from 1991 to 2015. During his more than 30 years in Congress, he served as Vice Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture and as Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Boehner is currently a Senior Strategic Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs. Boehner is also a board member at tobacco giant Reynolds American where he reportedly nets $400,000 a year.

Heckman is the former President and CEO of The Gavilon Group, where he directed the carve-out of the company from ConAgra Foods in 2008. Prior to leading Gavilon, he spent 24 years with ConAgra Foods. Currently, Heckman is one of the founding partners of Flatwater Partners, LLC, a private investment company. Heckman serves as a member of the Board of Directors of OCI N.V., a global producer of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals. He is also a Board Member of Waitt Brands and previously served on the Board of Trustees for Brownell-Talbot College Preparatory School.

Macaluso has been with Dorchester Capital Advisors, LLC, a management consulting and corporate advisory service firm, since 1998. Macaluso currently serves as a member of the Board Directors of Darling Ingredients Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and Global Equipment Power Group.

Mills is a consultant and advisor, providing services to clients in the private equity, agribusiness, renewable products and financial services fields. He served as CFO of Amryis, Inc. from May 2012 to December 2013. Prior to joining Amyris, he had a 33-year career at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. Mills is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Black Hills Corporation, where he chairs the audit committee. He also serves on the boards of Farmers Edge, Inc., Big Red Group Holdings LLC, Hickory Point Bank & Trust.

Panayotopoulos is former Vice Chairman and Advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble. Panayotopoulos is currently a member of the Board of Directors of British American Tobacco Company, a leading global tobacco group and Logitech International SA, a consumer technology company. He also serves as a Senior Advisor at the Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm.