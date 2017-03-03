Jerauld County 4-H Hosts Kirk Stierwalt Cattle Clinic | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Rick and Nalani Dunsmore family hosted the Kirk Stierwalt Cattle Clinic in their Wessington Springs show barn.

Organized by Jerauld County 4-H, the Feb. 17-19 event welcomed 4-H youth and their families from counties across South Dakota to gain hands-on techniques for cattle clipping, fitting, nutrition and showmanship taught by Stierwalt from Leedy, Oklahoma, who has been teaching and mentoring youth for 26 years.

"Ultimately it's the journey through a project that is giving you the education and instills elements such as work ethic and responsibility," said Audra Scheel, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor for Sanborn, Aurora and Jerauld/Buffalo Counties. "This event promoted achievement within the project area and sets youth up for future success in and out of the show ring."

Along with the Dunsmore family, Scheel along with Jerauld County 4-H would like to thank the many sponsors and supporters for making this event possible, including: Jamie and Jeff Assman who coordinated and organized the event; Purina Feeds, Dakotaland Feeds, Jerauld Co. Farm Bureau, Barber Farms, Bankwest, Chad and Sara Thompson family, Producer's Hybrids, Wilbur Ellis, Jeff and Kim Burg, Jeff and Mary Reider, Farm Credit, Alex Anson family and Weaver Leather Supplies.

"When you enter the show ring, you are representing many people including you, your family, 4-H club, town, and agriculture in general. Showmanship allows you to show off yourself and your abilities. A good showman comes into play in the tough classes especially not just showmanship contests," said Stierwalt.

4-H youth were given the unique opportunity to bring their own show calves to the clinic – for one-on-one advice from Stierwalt and honed their skill sets.

Along with showmanship, Stierwalt also stressed the importance of consistency in daily care of each animal. "Show animals need to know their job and they are creatures of habit; repetition is key for kids and calves to become a team," Stierwalt said.

Each participant received prizes donated from Weaver Leather and Purina Feeds. "Having the right equipment and knowledge of how to use it is key to achieving your end goal," said Scheel, who has seen the number of 4-H Beef Projects double since she began her role in 2011.

"It's exciting to see this growth, not only for 4-H youth but for agriculture as an industry," Scheel said.

–SDSU Extension