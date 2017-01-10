Jessica Ryan wins DeTye $1,000 scholarship | TSLN.com

DeTye Vet Supply is proud to announce that Jessica Ryan, daughter of Scott and Tami Ryan of Belle Fourche, S.D. was chosen to receive the 2016 DeTye Vet Supply Scholarship.

Jessica is in her second semester at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD majoring in Exercise Science/Physical Therapy.

To recognize the importance of our youth, DeTye Vet Supply provides the scholarship in order to give back to the producers who have been a huge part of their success. DeTye gives a $1,000 college scholarship to one of their customers or a child of one of their customers.

DeTye Vet Supply was established in 2001 by owners Tyler and Dee Haugen. They have made it their mission to offer animal health products at super prices and incredible service. To receive a free DeTye Vet Supply catalog or to apply for or learn about the 2017 DeTye Vet Supply Scholarship please call 866-438-7541.

–DeTyle Vet Supply