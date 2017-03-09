Junior Hereford Ambassador apps due March 15 | TSLN.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The American Hereford Association and National Junior Hereford Association are offering five "mini" internships for college students interested in gaining experience in national show coordination at the 2017 Junior National Hereford Expo, July 15-21 in and Louisville, Ky.

Ambassadors will gain experience in social media, communications, office and customer service, event planning, pre-show correspondence, processing and running show programs, contest organization and preparation and working with a board, committees and youth.

"The JNHE ambassador program is a great opportunity to gain real-world event planning experience, exposure to a wide variety of situations and is an excellent way to expand your industry network," said Amy Cowan, AHA director of youth activities and foundation. "Ambassadors work closely with the National Junior Hereford Association board of directors and the American Hereford Association staff orchestrating all of the shows, contests and events that make up the JNHE. It will be a fun and fast paced internship with something different in store each day."

Candidates must be a 2017 high school graduate or older, cannot exhibit or compete at the 2017 JNHE and must have national show experience. The internship runs July 10-22.

To learn more about the program and download an application, visit jrhereford.org. An application, resume and two letters of recommendation are due March 15 to the online career form found at hereford.org/about/careers.

–American Hereford Association