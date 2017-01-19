Kenner re-elected to American Simmental Associaiton Board of Trustees | TSLN.com

Bozeman, MT – Erika Kenner, Leeds, North Dakota, was re-elected by the American Simmental Association (ASA) membership to the Board of Trustees and will represent the North Central Region.

Kenner and her father, Roger, run more than 400 registered Simmental and SimAngus™ cows along with a purebred Red Angus herd. Both maintain their own cowherds, which are operated as one unit. The Kenners run a diversified grain farm involving up to 10 different crops with a heavy emphasis on small grains. Over 120 bulls and 70 bred heifers are sold through an annual sale.

A long-time member of the NDSA Board, served as President, is the editor of the South Dakota SimmenTeller – North Dakota Simmental Scene magazine and co-managed the Simmental Classic Sale. The NDSA named her “2014 Promoter of the Year.” A graduate of North Dakota State University, she was a member of the NDSU Meats Team.

After graduation, she joined the ASA staff, working for both the Association and the Publications for a total of five years, before returning to the farm. Locally, she serves as manager of the Airport Authority, and is a member of the Economic Development Committee.

Kenner was formally seated at ASA’s 49th Annual Meeting held January 15, in Denver. Also seated were newly elected, Randy Moody, New Market, Alabama; Steve Eichacker, Salem, South Dakota; former ASA trustee Tom Nelson, Wibaux, Montana; and re-elected, Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, North Carolina; and Gary Updyke, Checotah, Oklahoma.

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, MT. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions – the world’s largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle.

–American Simmental Association