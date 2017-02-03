Janna Kincheloe joins Hettinger Research Extension Center | TSLN.com

Janna Kincheloe has joined North Dakota State University’s Hettinger Research Extension Center as an area Extension livestock specialist.

She will be working with Extension agents and livestock producers across southwestern North Dakota to provide resources and deliver educational programs focused on beef production. She also will collaborate with research faculty and Extension specialists on various statewide Extension initiatives.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work for NDSU Extension and support the livestock industry in North Dakota,” Kincheloe says.

She is a native of Melstone, Mont., where her family operated a cow-calf ranch.

Prior to joining NDSU, Kincheloe was a research assistant at Montana State University. While there, she worked on a variety of calf backgrounding and finishing trials, and also conducted a trial that evaluated the variation in individual supplement intake based on cow herd size. She then spent the next eight years as an agriculture/4-H agent for Montana State University Extension in Rosebud, Treasure and Judith Basin counties.

Most recently, she was a research associate for South Dakota State University’s West River Ag Center in Rapid City. She worked on a variety of beef and range-related research projects. She also conducted a fetal programming trial that evaluated the impacts of metabolizable protein restriction in first-calf heifers for her Ph.D. research.

Kincheloe earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business, with a minor in Animal Science, in 2001 and a master’s degree in Animal Science in 2004 from Montana State, and a doctorate in Ruminant Nutrition from South Dakota State in 2016. She can be reached at 701-567-4323 or janna.kincheloe@ndsu.edu.

“The Hettinger Research Extension Center and the NDSU Extension Service are excited to have Dr. Kincheloe join our staff to provide new services to livestock producers in southwestern North Dakota, specifically cattle producers,” says Christopher Schauer, the Hettinger center’s director.

–NDSU Extension