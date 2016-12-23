Klippenstein now leader of Trump Ag transition | TSLN.com

Brian Klippenstein, the Missouri-based head of Protect the Harvest, is now the sole member of President-elect Donald Trump’s “landing team” for the Agriculture Department, according to the Trump Transition website.

Klippenstein is the third person to be in charge of the transition at Agriculture since the election. He succeeded Joel Leftwich, the Senate Agriculture Committee staff director, who has returned to work full time at the committee.

Leftwich was in charge of the transition after Mike Torrey, a lobbyist, left due to restrictions Trump placed on his staff’s future lobbying activities.

