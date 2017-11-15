Krick Joins SDBIC Team as Industry Relations

PIERRE, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is pleased to announce that Darcy Krick of rural Highmore, SD will join the SDBIC on November 16th. Darcy will focus her efforts on Industry Relations and private treaty compliance.

Darcy spent the past six years working with cattle producers as Territory Sales Manager for Genex where she managed regional reps and conducted meetings focusing on adding value to their herds through bull selection and synchronization. "We are thrilled to have Darcy join the SDBIC, said Suzy Geppert, Executive Director. "Her business relationships and network experience with cattle producers as well as her passion for the beef industry will be a huge asset to our team."

Darcy grew up on a commercial cattle ranch near Kimball, SD, and later attended Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming where she graduated with an Associate's Degree in Graphic design. Darcy and her husband, Jason, ranch north of Highmore, SD.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council