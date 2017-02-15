Labor possibility Puzder’s nomination in peril | TSLN.com

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has informed the White House that President Donald Trump’s nominee for Labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, lacks the votes for confirmation, The Washington Post reported.

Puzder has been a restaurant executive, and his views on restaurant workers have been controversial. Restaurant workers and their advocates have become increasingly active on the issues of the minimum wage, health care and immigration.

–The Hagstrom Report