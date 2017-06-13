Lake Area Technical Institute Receives 2017 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award | TSLN.com

PIERRE, S.D.- Lake Area Technical Institute (LATI) of Watertown has been named the 2017 Governor's Ag Ambassador Award recipient. The recognition will take place Thursday, July 13, at the annual Governor's Agricultural Summit in Aberdeen.

Founded in 1965 LATI, was the first technical school in South Dakota. Currently, LATI has 29 programs with over 2,000 students and over 20,000 graduates. LATI's Agriculture Program is one of the top programs on its campus with over 300 students enrolled. Over the past decade, LATI's Agriculture Program has added Commodity Merchandising, Precision Technology and Environmental Technology to its curriculum. Along with the added curriculum, LATI also constructed the 70,000 square foot facility Agriculture and Environment Center which provides program options such as Ranch Management, Equine Management, Swine Management, Ag Aviation and General Agriculture.

Key Achievements of the Ag Ambassador:

· Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota's agricultural industry.

· Champions growth and prosperity of the state's number one industry.

· Advocates for agricultural practices and responsible stewardship of livestock and land; and highlights the significance of South Dakota agriculture to our global food system.

· Influences decision makers to develop and implement sound agricultural policies.

Earlier this year, LATI won the 2017 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. Every two years, the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence honors outstanding institutions selected from more than 1,000 public community colleges nationwide. The Aspen Award focuses on rigorous assessment of the institution's achievements in four areas: learning, certificate and degree completion, employment and earning, and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students.

To learn more about the Ag Ambassador Award visit http://sdda.sd.gov/office-of-the-secretary/ag-ambassador-award/default.aspx. To register for summit go to http://sdagsummit.com/default.aspx.

–South Dakota Ag Department