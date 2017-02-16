Land O’Lakes hires Weller for director of sustainability | TSLN.com

Minnesota-based Land O’Lakes has hired Jason Weller, chief of the Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in the Obama administration, as a senior director of sustainability starting February 27.

Weller will join the Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN business unit, created in the second half of 2016, where he will lead the team developing the conservation portfolio of tools for the cooperative’s member-owners. Weller will report to Matt Carstens, senior vice president for Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN, the co-op said in a news release, and be based at corporate headquarters in Arden Hills, Minn.

Before serving as NRCS Chief, Weller was an assistant to then-NRCS Chief Dave White. Before that he worked for the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, the House Budget Committee and the White House Office of Management and Budget. He also worked in the California state government.

Weller is from San Mateo, Calif. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., and a master of public policy degree from the University of Michigan. According to a profile on AllGov, he worked on a Montana ranch for a summer, an experience he has said spurred the interest in conservation.

–The Hagstrom Report