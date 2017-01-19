Limousin – Bull Calf caarloads | TSLN.com

Class#113 – Carload 10 Bull Calves, calved January 1 – February 14, 2016

1st Gary Magness – Magness Land & Cattle of Platteville, CO John Pence – Magness Land and Cattle of Platteville, CO

2nd Coleman Limousin Ranch Inc of Charlo, MT – Coleman Limousin Ranch Inc of Charlo, MT

Class#115 – Carload 10 Bull Calves, calved April 1 – May 31, 2016

1st Symens Brothers of Amherst, SD – Symens Brothers of Amherst, SD

2nd PENDING Running Creek Ranch of Elizabeth, CO – Running Creek Ranch of Elizabeth, CO